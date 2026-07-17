Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Order Date Reportedly Leaked

GameStop reportedly leaked the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order date early online. According to the supposed listing, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 remake will go live on August 4, 2026. If accurate, the leak might have also revealed when we can expect the next Nintendo Direct showcasing the highly anticipated Zelda remake for the first time.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Pre-Orders Could Go Live Soon

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest leak comes from eagle-eyed Nintendo fans who claim that GameStop accidentally posted the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order date early on its site. This was first reported on the legendofzelda subreddit after a user of GameStop’s website with the supposed date.

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According to the leak, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2 will reportedly start taking pre-orders on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. If that is accurate, then that means we will be getting new details about the Zelda remake pretty soon, as the leaked pre-order date is only a few weeks away.

Screenshot: GameStop via Reddit

Of course, it should be pointed out that the leaked pre-order date could just be a mistake. GameStop will also sometimes put up a placeholder date that isn’t actually official. Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake information was leaked through Google. In June, players discovered a hidden Ocarina of Time Remake product summary Nintendo had accidentally left unpublished on its site.

Screenshot: Nintendo

As of the time of writing, there is no confirmed Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date outside of Nintendo saying it’s coming out in 2026. However, when the game was originally leaked back in March, it was rumored to be a “late 2026” Switch 2 title. Multiple insiders have suggested a potential October or November launch date.

If the leaked Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order date is accurate, then an October launch window isn’t too unbelievable. Although some fans have pointed out that the rumored pre-order date is also a month before the Nintendo Switch 2 gets a price increase, so it could also be strategic timing.

Could an Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Direct Happen in August?

Finally, many fans have speculated that we could get a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Direct in August 2026. While there is no proof of this, it would certainly make sense for Nintendo to do a showcase right around when pre-orders go live.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the leaked Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order date is accurate. However, if Nintendo really does plan to release the Switch 2 remake in late 2026, an official reveal will likely need to happen soon. We still haven’t seen any gameplay footage or received confirmation about how extensively Nintendo has remade the original game.