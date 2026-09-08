Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Price Leaked Early by Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake price has been leaked through the Nintendo eShop in Australia. Based on its cheaper-than-expected pricing, the upcoming Switch 2 title might be a 1:1 remake after all, and not the full reimagining many fans had hoped for.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Price Reportedly Leaked at $60

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake price will reportedly be $60 digitally and $70 physically, according to a leaked Nintendo eShop listing. The Australian Nintendo store accidentally published the remake’s , listing the game for $94.95 AUD.

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While regional pricing is not based on a direct currency conversion, recent Nintendo games listed for the same amount in Australia have sold for $60 in the United States. However, it should be pointed out that the leaked store page was only live for around an hour before Nintendo pulled it down.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The price surfaced online just hours before the Zelda 40th Anniversary Nintendo Direct, which goes live on September 8 at 7 AM PT. According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 showcase will feature the first look at the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. Because of this, it’s possible the game’s pricing was intended to be announced during the presentation.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Might Be a 1:1 Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

Since it was announced in June, the question on everyone’s mind has been: Will Zelda Ocarina of Time be a faithful remake, or will it be a modern reimagining in the vein of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series?

When the Zelda remake initially leaked in March, several rumors claimed that the title would use the Breath of the Wild engine. This led some fans to speculate that Nintendo could be planning a much larger overhaul of the Nintendo 64 classic.

However, with the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake price reportedly set at $60, there are now doubts about the overall scope of the project. Given its pricing, the game feels closer to a 1:1 faithful remake than a complete AAA reimagining.

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Interestingly, insider NateTheHate, who was the first to leak Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, recently shared similar speculation about the project. Specifically, Nate explained that he was leaning towards it being a 1:1 remake. However, he suggested that it could still include modern features such as a dedicated jump function.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to speculate much longer. Nintendo’s upcoming first look should finally reveal how extensively Ocarina of Time has been rebuilt for the Switch 2. Even if it stays close to the original game, updated visuals, modern controls and quality-of-life improvements could still make this the definitive way to experience the classic N64 adventure title.