Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Could Release the Same Week as GTA 6, Insider Reports

A prominent insider claims that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date will be in November. However, the leaker also believes it could launch during the same week as GTA 6, as Nintendo is reportedly not “afraid” of the Rockstar Games title.

Nintendo Isn’t Afraid to Release Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake the same day as GTA 6

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest update comes from NateTheHate, who reported that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date could be the same week as GTA 6. The popular leaker made the claim during his September 4 podcast episode. According to Nate, Nintendo is not afraid of Grand Theft Auto VI and could release the Zelda remake around the same time in November.

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“I don’t think Nintendo cares about GTA 6 at all. Not even because it’s not on their own system. It’s just, they do their own thing. They release games when they think they can find success. As to when in November I expect Ocarina of Time, I would say either the first week of the month. Or the week of Grand Theft Auto VI. So I think that’s the third week of November.”

If Nate is correct, then the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake could potentially release on November 19, the same day as GTA 6. “I think Nintendo would go head-on with [Rockstar Games]. You’ve seen the discussions where people are saying companies are trying to avoid Grand Theft Auto by a month. No. Nintendo is coming in there either two weeks before, or even a week after. It doesn’t matter. Nintendo is saying, yeah, you claim November? So am I.”

The Duskbloods Could Push Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Into December

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Interestingly, NateTheHate also raised the possibility of the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake being pushed into December if The Duskbloods launches in November instead. “If The Duskbloods is this year, I could see maybe Nintendo giving Zelda that Metroid Prime 4 window. That Super Smash Bros. Ultimate window. That first week of December.”

Nate also pointed out that December is traditionally Nintendo’s strongest sales month for both software and hardware. If the company is looking to move more Switch 2 units during the 2026 holiday season, having the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake in December after GTA 6 could also make strategic sense.

“You have to keep in mind, December is Nintendo’s strongest sales month of the calendar year. That is where they have their best hardware and software sales.” However, NateTheHate then said that Nintendo would still prefer to release the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake before Black Friday on November 27, as this is another period when the company typically sells a significant number of consoles and games.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

While NateTheHate did not leak an exact release date, he appears confident that Nintendo is willing to go directly head-to-head with GTA 6. Given his strong track record with Nintendo reporting, the claim is certainly compelling. However, until Nintendo makes an official announcement, fans should treat the rumored November release window with caution.