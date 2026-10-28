Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date and Launch Times Explained

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date is almost here. Here is when the highly anticipated Zelda Remake launches on Nintendo Switch 2, including when players in North America should be able to start playing a day early.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date is Thursday, November 5, 2026. However, the game is expected to become playable on November 4 for players in western North America who purchase it digitally through the Nintendo eShop.

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According to Nintendo’s official support site, digital games that are also sold physically usually unlock at 9:00 PM PT the night before their listed release date. Therefore, Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake should launch in North America at 9:00 PM PT on November 4 / 12:00 AM ET on November 5.

That means players on the West Coast will be able to jump into Hyrule on Wednesday evening. Players on the East Coast, meanwhile, will need to wait until midnight. That said, Nintendo’s regional guidance differs, with its UK support page saying most software becomes available at midnight on its release date.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Times

Screenshot: Nintendo

Figuring out exactly when you can start playing can be a bit confusing due to time zones. So we have broken down the expected Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake launch times in reach major region below:

Region Date Expected Local Release Time North America (PST) November 4 9:00 PM North America (MST) November 4 10:00 PM North America (CST) November 4 11:00 PM North America (EST) November 5 12:00 AM United Kingdom (GMT) November 5 12:00 AM Central Europe (CET) November 5 12:00 AM Japan (JST) November 5 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) November 5 12:00 AM Australia (Sydney, AEDT) November 5 12:00 AM New Zealand (Auckland, NZDT) November 5 12:00 AM

Note: These are expected digital unlock times based on Nintendo’s usual regional release pattern, rather than a game-specific launch schedule. Your Nintendo eShop country determines which regional release applies. Nintendo says exact availability can vary by title.

How Many Days Until Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Comes Out?

At the time of writing, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake comes out in six days on November 5, 2026. However, if you are counting down every hour in excitement, we’ve created a countdown timer below that shows you how many days are left until launch:

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 4, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Does Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Have a Deluxe Edition?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has not announced a Deluxe Edition of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. There is also no announced paid early access period or edition-exclusive in-game bonus content. Players can purchase the standard game either physically or digitally.

However, early physical buyers can get special packaging featuring textured gold foil cover artwork. Nintendo says this box is included with the first print run of the game and will be available while supplies last.

So, if you want the shiny cover for your collection, pre-ordering a physical copy is worth considering. Check that your retailer lists the special packaging before ordering.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Amiibo Support Explained

Screenshot: Nintendo

New Young Link and Young Zelda amiibo figures are scheduled to launch in 2027. Nintendo has confirmed that these figures will unlock special in-game masks that feature a retro graphical style.

These unlocks are tied to the amiibo figures, rather than a Deluxe Edition or pre-order bonus. So, while there will be additional items available through amiibo, you do not need to choose a more expensive edition of the game to get them.