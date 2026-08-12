Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date Might Have Just Leaked

A new Zelda-themed Switch 2 console leak might have also revealed the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date. If accurate, the much-anticipated Zelda remake could launch on November 12.

Screenshot: Nintendo

In July, a rumor claimed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake would be released on November 12. That said, the “leak” was related to amiibo products and wasn’t backed by a reliable source. However, may now have more concrete evidence pointing toward the Zelda remake launching this fall.

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Recently, images of a Zelda-themed Switch 2 console and 40th Anniversary Pro Controller surfaced online. More importantly, the leaked images also claimed that the Zelda Switch 2 console has a November 12 release date. Sound familiar? Yep, the new 40th Anniversary hardware has the exact same launch date as the previous Ocarina of Time Remake release rumors.

Screenshot: X @NotPaloIntel

This has led many to speculate that November 12 could also be the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date. Although the matching dates are certainly interesting, it should be pointed out it’s still not officially confirmed. While it would make sense for Nintendo to launch its Zelda-themed Switch 2 hardware alongside the Ocarina of Time Remake, it’s also entirely possible that the game and console could have separate release dates.

Zelda Switch 2 Console Could Launch Alongside Ocarina of Time Remake

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has not officially announced the Zelda-themed Switch 2 console or confirmed a release date for the Ocarina of Time Remake. Still, the matching November 12 dates give the previous rumor more credibility than it had before.

If the leaked hardware is legitimate, Nintendo could be planning a larger 40th Anniversary celebration that includes the limited-edition console, Pro Controller, and Ocarina of Time Remake. For now, though, fans should treat the November release date as speculation until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

Screenshot: Nintendo

If the November 12 release date is accurate, then Nintendo would likely need to reveal the Ocarina of Time Remake soon. With only a few months left in 2026, we could be getting a dedicated Zelda Nintendo Direct in the coming weeks.

Nintendo that the Ocarina of Time Remake is still being released in 2026. However, the company has yet to show off gameplay or announce an official launch date. A dedicated showcase would be the perfect opportunity to reveal the remake alongside the rumored Zelda-themed Switch 2 console and 40th Anniversary Pro Controller.

The original Legend of Zelda also celebrated its 40th anniversary on February 21, 2026. So, it would make sense for Nintendo to release all three products together as part of a larger anniversary celebration.