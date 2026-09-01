Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Update Hints at Release Date News Soon

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake just received its first major update in months, which could hint that its release date will be announced soon. Could the Zelda remake get its own Nintendo Direct as early as next week?

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Rated in South Korea

Screenshot: Nintendo

Eagle-eyed fans recently have discovered that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake was rated 12+ in South Korea. Nintendo Korea reportedly submitted the game in July, with its application approved later that same month. However, information about the rating only became public this week after players stumbled upon it.

Videos by VICE

Before you get too excited, the South Korean rating board didn’t reveal any new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake details outside of the Switch 2 title receiving a 12+ rating. For comparison, 2011’s Ocarina of Time 3D was rated “All Ages” on the Nintendo 3DS. However, the higher rating appears to be due to the 2026 remake featuring more detailed blood and violence.

Here is everything listed in the South Korean rating:

Rated 12+

Submitted on July 16 and approved on July 24

Submitted by Nintendo Korea

Screenshot: Nintendo

The reason this matters is that Nintendo games have previously been rated in South Korea shortly before major announcements or launches. For example, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was rated in South Korea five months before the game was eventually released in May 2023. So, could we finally get another Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake update soon?

Screenshot: Nintendo

In August, Nintendo reaffirmed that the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake is still scheduled to release in “late 2026” in its quarterly to investors. That means the Zelda remake has not been delayed and is still expected to launch this year. Well, the clock is ticking. We now only have four months left in the year, so Nintendo has to start moving pretty quickly if it wants to properly promote the remake.

Another sign pointing toward an imminent announcement is the Zelda-themed Switch 2 console that leaked last month. Images of its packaging seemingly confirmed that Nintendo is celebrating Zelda’s 40th anniversary this year with limited-edition hardware, including a Triforce-themed Pro Controller.

Finally, there is a rumor that a Nintendo Direct could be happening on or around September 10. If true, it would be genuinely surprising if the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date wasn’t revealed during the live showcase. Outside of the Zelda remake receiving its own dedicated Direct, Nintendo doesn’t have much time left to begin promoting the game. With its South Korean rating recently discovered, we should hopefully be getting another update soon. At least, we can only hope!