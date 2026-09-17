Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gets Major Release Update from Nintendo

Nintendo has revealed several new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake features. When the highly anticipated remake launches on November 5, players will be able to experience its upgraded visuals with HDR and Variable Refresh Rate support.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gets Docked VRR Support

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake will support Variable Refresh Rate (or VRR) while playing in docked mode. This is a pretty big deal, as the feature can deliver smoother gameplay while reducing noticeable screen tearing when the frame rate fluctuates.

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Essentially, VRR synchronizes the Switch 2’s output with the refresh rate of a compatible television. However, that isn’t the only new feature Nintendo has recently confirmed for the upcoming remake.

Here are the Ocarina of Time Remake display and audio features revealed so far:

HDR spectral highlight effects

Sharp upscaled resolution

Unlocked frame rates with VRR

PCM HD surround sound

Screenshot: Nintendo

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake already looked absolutely gorgeous in the gameplay footage released this month. Players can now look forward to several performance and display enhancements that complement its overhauled HD graphics.

Why Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake VRR Support Matters

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Ocarina of Time Remake VRR feature is especially noteworthy because the Nintendo Switch 2 did not initially support Variable Refresh Rate while docked. When the console launched in 2025, VRR was limited to handheld mode only.

However, Nintendo recently released a system update that added VRR support in TV mode. Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake will be one of the first Switch 2 games to take advantage of the feature, allowing compatible televisions to dynamically adjust their refresh rates alongside the game’s output.

Nintendo has not officially confirmed that Ocarina of Time Remake will run at 60 FPS. Although interestingly, Digital Foundry the Nintendo Direct gameplay footage and determined that the demo was running at 60 FPS. Whether the final game will consistently maintain that frame rate remains to be seen.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Still, the addition of docked VRR in the Zelda remake should help deliver a smoother experience whenever the frame rate fluctuates, while also reducing visible screen tearing on compatible displays.