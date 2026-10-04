Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Reveals New Hyrule Castle Town and Gerudo Fortress Gameplay

Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage showing off Hyrule Castle Town and Gerudo Fortress. The new clips give us a closer look at how the remake is reimagining the classic N64 locations, from the town’s expanded streets to the fortress overlooking the desert.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has posted Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage of the new Hyrule Castle Town. While the iconic location was technically featured in the official trailer, the new clip shows young Link fully exploring the reimagined version of the city.

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In the new footage, we specifically see Link running past the couple dancing near the water fountain. However, the demo then uses the game’s new camera controls to pan around the location as Link travels up a set of stairs.

Although the clip is rather short, it gives us a better glimpse of how much Hyrule Castle Town has been expanded in the Ocarina of Time Remake. Based on this footage, it appears the small city will have alleyways and various buildings to explore. Impressively, Hyrule Castle Town also seems to have multiple levels to it, with stairs leading to higher areas.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo also posted a second Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay clip showing Gerudo Fortress. This time, the demo follows adult Link as he explores the iconic desert location featured in the second half of the game.

The gameplay clip features Link navigating the fortress, with ladders providing access to different levels of its buildings. Interestingly, the demo ends with Link looking out across the desert with the camera panning the horizon. The sea of sand dunes looks absolutely massive!

The new Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage also gives us a preview of the updated Gerudo Valley theme. Zelda fans will instantly recognize the music playing as Link explores the region.

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake release date is November 5, 2026. Nintendo Japan appears to be continuing its series of gameplay previews in the weeks leading up to launch, having already shared footage of and .