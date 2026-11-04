Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Review Roundup: Highest-Rated Game of 2026

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews are out, and the Switch 2 adventure is the highest-rated game of 2026 so far on Metacritic. Critics have praised its overhauled visuals, modern controls, and orchestral soundtrack, with dozens of publications awarding it perfect scores. Here is our review roundup, including the Zelda remake’s biggest new features.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Tops Metacritic’s 2026 Rankings

Screenshot: Nintendo, Metacritic

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews are now live, and the Switch 2 reimagining is currently Metacritic’s highest-rated game of 2026. With 80 critic reviews listed at the time of writing, it has received an overwhelmingly positive reception ahead of its .

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Incredibly, the Ocarina of Time Remake was given 46 perfect scores, with publications such as GamesRadar+, Eurogamer, VGC, and TheGamer awarding it 100. Destructoid calls it “the best iteration of the classic Nintendo 64 favorite we’ve gotten yet.” Meanwhile, IGN awards the remake 90, describing it as “both an exceptional remake of an incredible game and a rich adventure that stands on its own.”

Below are some of the selected Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake review scores. These are presented on Metacritic’s 100-point scale and represent a selection of the 80 reviews, rather than the complete list:

Publication Review Score 4P.de 100 Areajugones 100 Console Creatures 100 Destructoid 100 Dexerto 100 ElDesmarque 100 Gameliner 100 Eurogamer Germany 100 GamesRadar+ 100 ID 100 GAMINGbible 100 IGN Brasil 100 Nintenderos 100 My Nintendo News 100 Nintenduo 100 Omelete 100 Player 2 100 Respec 100 Press Start Australia 100 ScreenHub 100 Saudi Gamer 100 TrueGaming 100 Eurogamer 100 VGC 100 Voxel 100 Loot Level Chill 100 ComicBook 100 Gameblog.fr 100 Gfinity 100 Guardian 100 Siliconera 100 PC Games 100 Shacknews 100 CGMagazine 100 TheGamer 100 NME 100 Eurogamer Portugal 100 Nintendo Insider 100 IGN Spain 100 SpazioGames 99 Hobby Consolas 97 Gamesurf 95 Multiplayer.it 95 SECTOR.sk 95 Wccftech 95 Everyeye.it 95 Meristation 95 Atomix 95 Game Informer 93 Vandal 93 GamePro Germany 92 GAMES.CH 92 GameStar 92 GameSpot 90 IGN Benelux 90 GRYOnline.pl 90 Nintendo Life 90 Metro GameCentral 90 Screen Rant 90 TheSixthAxis 90 IGN 90

What Critics Are Praising About Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake

While the review scores are impressive, the verdicts also give us a better idea of where the Switch 2 remake makes its biggest improvements. Its visuals, controls, music, and classic dungeon design are among the most frequently praised features.

Overhauled Visuals Bring Hyrule to Life

Screenshot: Nintendo

One of the biggest talking points in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews is its visual overhaul. Nintendo Life calls it “the most visually stunning work Nintendo has ever put out,” while other critics praise the updated environments and art direction.

GamesRadar+ highlights how the visuals work alongside newly voiced dialogue, revamped dungeons, and fresh puzzles to make Hyrule feel more alive. Siliconera also praised how the remake adds new details and expands what players can do in many of the game’s iconic locations.

Several reviewers describe Zelda Ocarina of Time Switch 2 as a remake that largely preserves the atmosphere of the original Nintendo 64 adventure title, while also giving its world a much richer presentation.

Modern Controls and Quality-of-Life Improvements

Screenshot: Nintendo

Another recurring point of praise is how the remake feels to play. PC Games highlights the improved controls and freely adjustable camera, while Gfinity singles out the modernized controls and quality-of-life additions.

Nintenduo argues that the updated controls make the adventure more accessible without turning it into an easy game. My Nintendo News similarly says the individual changes come together to bring the classic up to modern standards.

The overall impression is that Nintendo has addressed many of the rough edges players might remember. Critics largely feel these adjustments make exploring Hyrule more enjoyable while preserving the adventure’s familiar structure.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake soundtrack is also receiving plenty of praise from many reviewers. Nintendo Insider for example, highlights the reorchestrated music, while Gameliner and NME describe the soundtrack as an important part of rediscovering Hyrule.

Voice acting earns positive mentions as well. GAMES.CH praises the performances, and GamesRadar+ includes newly voiced dialogue among the changes that help bring the world to life. However, opinions on that feature aren’t completely uniform. SECTOR.sk lists limited voice acting among its criticisms, even while praising the soundtrack and the wider adventure.

Classic Dungeons and Puzzles Still Hold Up

Screenshot: Nintendo

Perhaps the most consistent takeaway from the reviews is that the original game’s design remains a highlight. Player 2, GameSpot, and Press Start Australia all emphasize how well the core adventure holds up nearly three decades later.

Nintendo Insider praises the enduring dungeon design, while TheGamer highlights the combat encounters, puzzles, and charm. IGN’s review also points to Hyrule’s secrets and satisfying dungeon exploration.

For players who have been waiting for another traditional Zelda adventure, that could be the most exciting part. The reviews suggest Nintendo has retained the structured journey that made Ocarina of Time so memorable, while making it more comfortable to play today.

Some Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Reviews Wanted Bigger Changes

Screenshot: Nintendo

Despite the high scores, some critics wanted Nintendo to take more risks with the remake. Nintendo Life argues that returning players may find little challenge if they already know the Nintendo 64 or 3DS versions. The publication specifically criticizes the absence of Master Quest or another hard mode.

Gameliner also notes that the remake’s faithfulness means it rarely surprises, while Metro GameCentral describes an experience that makes few substantial changes. GAMINGbible, meanwhile, would have liked Nintendo to revisit content cut from the original game.

Other criticisms are more specific. PC Games mentions minor technical and audio issues, while SECTOR.sk points to loading screens and the inability to finish side quests after the ending.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Still, the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake reviews overall suggest Nintendo has delivered a return to Hyrule that largely lives up to expectations. Its position at the top of Metacritic’s 2026 rankings makes it one of the year’s biggest critical successes so far, with reviewers recommending it to both longtime fans and first-time players.