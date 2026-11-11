Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Sales Top 5.2 Million in Four Days

Nintendo has finally revealed the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake sales numbers worldwide. After topping the UK boxed charts, the remake has already cleared 5 million copies globally and set a new launch record for Nintendo on Switch 2.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Sales Break a Switch 2 Launch Record

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Zelda Ocarina of Time remake has sold over 5.2 million copies worldwide in its first four days on Nintendo Switch 2. That includes 810,000 copies sold in Japan. The remake launched on November 5, and Nintendo’s totals include both physical copies and digital downloads.

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In a letter to investors, Nintendo called it “the highest global sales for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game in its first four days.” Earlier this week, the remake took the No. 1 spot on the UK physical chart from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Impressively, it also sold about 35% more boxed copies at launch in the UK than Breath of the Wild did across Switch and Wii U. However, Nintendo’s announcement gives us the first official worldwide total sales, including eShop numbers.

Ocarina of Time Remake becomes second best selling Switch 2 game of all time

Screenshot: Nintendo

The remake’s four-day sales already put it ahead of the 5.05 million copies Nintendo last reported for Donkey Kong Bananza. That puts Zelda in second place among the Switch 2 games on Nintendo’s published sales list when you add the remake’s new numbers.

Mario Kart World still leads that list with 16.48 million copies:

Nintendo Switch 2 game Worldwide sales Reporting period Mario Kart World 16.48 million Lifetime through September 30, 2026 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Over 5.2 million First four days after its November 5 launch Donkey Kong Bananza 5.05 million Lifetime through September 30, 2026

Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo’s most recent lifetime totals for Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza only go through September 30, so we’ll have to wait for the next sales update to see where all three games land over the same period. For now, we know it took Link four days to beat the last number Nintendo gave us for Bananza.