Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Songs List – All Inputs and Unlock Locations

The Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake songs let Link do everything from calling Epona to opening new paths across Hyrule. However, remembering every melody can get a little confusing once your songbook starts filling up. Here are all the Switch 2 song inputs, what each melody does, and where to learn them.

All Ocarina of Time Remake Songs and Switch 2 Inputs

Screenshot: Nintendo

There are a total of 12 fixed ocarina songs in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, plus the optional Scarecrow’s Song that you create yourself. The Switch 2 button combinations for the 12 standard melodies are listed below.

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Take out your ocarina, then press each button in order from left to right. Each arrow separates an individual button press.

Song Switch 2 button inputs Zelda’s Lullaby Y → X → A → Y → X → A Epona’s Song X → Y → A → X → Y → A Saria’s Song R → A → Y → R → A → Y Sun’s Song A → R → X → A → R → X Song of Time A → L → R → A → L → R Song of Storms L → R → X → L → R → X Minuet of Forest L → X → Y → A → Y → A Bolero of Fire R → L → R → L → A → R → A → R Serenade of Water L → R → A → A → Y Nocturne of Shadow Y → A → A → L → Y → A → R Requiem of Spirit L → R → L → A → R → L Prelude of Light X → A → X → A → Y → X

L and R refer to the shoulder buttons. These are the Switch 2 combinations, so make sure you’re using the right inputs if you’re returning to Hyrule after playing another version.

What Every Ocarina of Time Song Does

Screenshot: Nintendo

Some melodies help with puzzles, while others save you a long trip across the map. If you’re trying to figure out which song you need, here is a quick breakdown.

Song Main use Zelda’s Lullaby Activates royal-family puzzles, including certain Triforce symbols. Epona’s Song Calls Epona after you obtain her; playing near cows can fill an empty bottle with milk. Saria’s Song Lets you speak with Saria and helps with certain character interactions. Sun’s Song Switches day and night outdoors; temporarily freezes ReDeads and Gibdos. Song of Time Opens the Door of Time and affects special blue Time Blocks. Song of Storms Summons rain and triggers certain secrets; drains Kakariko’s well when used inside the windmill as Child Link. Minuet of Forest Warps to the Sacred Forest Meadow. Bolero of Fire Warps to Death Mountain Crater. Serenade of Water Warps to Lake Hylia. Nocturne of Shadow Warps to the Shadow Temple entrance in Kakariko Graveyard. Requiem of Spirit Warps to the Desert Colossus. Prelude of Light Warps to the Temple of Time.

The songs have different triggers and purposes, so entering a correct melody won’t necessarily produce an effect everywhere. The Song of Time and Prelude of Light work differently. Use Prelude of Light when you want to travel back to the Temple of Time.

How to Unlock All Ocarina of Time Remake Songs

Screenshot: Nintendo

Knowing a button combination doesn’t replace learning the melody during your adventure. If you’re missing a song, check the location and requirements below.

Warning: The table below contains progression and location spoilers.

Song Link’s age when learned Where and how to learn it Zelda’s Lullaby Child Impa teaches it after your meeting with Princess Zelda at Hyrule Castle. Epona’s Song Child Speak with Malon at Lon Lon Ranch and show her your ocarina. Saria’s Song Child Find Saria in the Sacred Forest Meadow beyond the Lost Woods. Sun’s Song Child Open the Royal Family’s Tomb in Kakariko Graveyard with Zelda’s Lullaby, then read the inscription inside. Song of Time Child Collect the three Spiritual Stones, return toward Hyrule Castle Town, and recover the ocarina from the moat. Song of Storms Adult Show your ocarina to the musician inside Kakariko Village’s windmill. Minuet of Forest Adult Meet Sheik in the Sacred Forest Meadow near the Forest Temple. Bolero of Fire Adult Meet Sheik beyond the broken bridge in Death Mountain Crater. Serenade of Water Adult Progress through the Ice Cavern to the Iron Boots encounter with Sheik. Nocturne of Shadow Adult Return to Kakariko Village after completing the Forest, Fire, and Water Temples. Requiem of Spirit Adult Reach the Desert Colossus, enter the Spirit Temple, then leave to meet Sheik. Prelude of Light Adult Return to the Master Sword pedestal in the Temple of Time after completing the Forest Temple.

These locations follow the established song progression through Hyrule. Your collection order can vary depending on where you explore.

How to Create the Scarecrow’s Song

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Scarecrow’s Song has no universal button combination. You choose the notes, which means copying another player’s tune won’t help unless you taught your scarecrow that same melody.

Here is how to set it up:

Visit Lake Hylia as Child Link. Find Bonooru, one of the scarecrows beside the lake. Take out your ocarina and play an eight-note melody using at least two different notes. Remember the sequence or write it down. Return to Bonooru as Adult Link and play the same melody.

Once activated, your song can summon Pierre at designated spots. You can then use the Hookshot or Longshot to grapple onto him and reach certain ledges or shortcuts.

How to Play Ocarina Songs With the Switch 2 Microphone

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Ocarina of Time Remake also lets you use the Switch 2 microphone to perform melodies. According to Nintendo, you can hum a song or play it on an instrument for the game to recognize.

Take out Link’s ocarina and use audio input, then perform a melody that Link has already learned. Once recognized, Link plays the corresponding song. Humming a melody doesn’t let you skip unlocking it first. However, you don’t need to sing to progress. Traditional button controls are also available, so you can use the input table above whenever you want