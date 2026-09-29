New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Footage Shows Off Zora’s Domain and Swimming

Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage of Zora’s Domain. The clip gives us our first look at underwater swimming in the remake, as well as a preview of the iconic Hyrule location reimagined in HD.

Screenshot: Nintendo

It’s a busy week for Nintendo, as the publisher has been uploading new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage to its social media accounts. Earlier this week, we got a new look at on Death Mountain. Now it’s time to head east to Zora’s Domain!

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Nintendo has released new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay footage of Zora’s Domain. Like Goron City, the water-themed level has been completely expanded and reimagined in HD. We see young Link entering Zora’s domain and ascending its winding stairs, surrounded by beautiful waterfalls.

More importantly, the new footage gives us a closer look at the game’s water physics and underwater swimming in the remake. Link briefly dives into the water before the camera pans beneath the surface. The water looks absolutely stunning in the Ocarina of Time Remake.

Nintendo Shares New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Character Renders

Screenshot: Nintendo

In case you missed it, Nintendo has been publishing Ocarina of Time Remake updates on its official Japanese site that haven’t appeared on the North American site. For example, the Japanese site now has a gallery of HD character renders from the game.

If you want a preview of what the cast looks like reimagined in the remake, it’s a pretty neat sneak peek. The site also has screenshots taken directly from the game that weren’t featured in the trailers or Nintendo Direct.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake releases on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026. Players will be able to explore the expanded Zora’s Domain and a reimagined Hyrule Field when it launches this fall.