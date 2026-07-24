Zelda Switch 2 Console Reportedly Leaked for Ocarina of Time Remake Launch

A new limited-edition Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console has reportedly leaked and is currently in the works. According to insiders, the special-edition hardware could launch alongside the rumored Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake later in 2026. However, the console apparently won’t be themed around the N64 classic.

Zelda Switch 2 Console Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest rumor comes from leaker ‘Shpeshal Nick,’ who recently shared details about a rumored Zelda-themed Switch 2 console. According to the insider, the popular series will get special-edition hardware to celebrate its anniversary. However, interestingly, it appears the limited-edition console might not be based on the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake.

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“Yeah both the controller and console are ‘Zelda themed’ not necessarily Ocarina.” When a fan specifically asked if the Zelda Switch 2 console was still being released, the leaker doubled down and said, “Yes, I was told we’re getting a ‘Zelda Themed’ console. Not necessarily Ocarina of Time though.”

Screenshot: X @Shpeshal_Nick

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the special Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 console will launch. Several reports claim it will arrive alongside the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, which is rumored to release later in 2026. However, if this latest leak is accurate, the hardware won’t be themed specifically around the OoT remake. So it’s possible it gets released later.

Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller Design Also Leaks

Screenshot: X @MikeOdysseyYT

A Zelda-themed Switch 2 Pro Controller was also recently leaked. YouTuber Mike Odyssey reported on the peripheral in a post on X, “A Zelda Ocarina of Time Pro Controller might be coming instead of a themed Nintendo Switch 2. Bookmark this.”

Nintendo journalist Necro Felipe then replied to the post and claimed that it was not only real, but that he had apparently already seen it. However, he also corrected that it was 40th anniversary themed and not based on Ocarina of Time. “He’s right. And I’ve already even seen the design. Correction, it’s a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition. It is not a themed controller tied to Ocarina of Time.”

Necro Felipe then gave a brief description of the rumored Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller. “It’s green (at the tips, similar to that of Splatoon) with gold, the Triforce crest centered between the buttons – and +.”

Screenshot: X @necrolipe

So, there you have it. If you are confused, we are apparently getting both a Zelda 40th Anniversary Pro Controller and a limited-edition Nintendo Switch 2 console. Neither is reportedly themed around the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake, but both could still launch alongside it later in 2026.

Of course, it goes without saying that you should take this latest rumor with a grain of salt. However, it’s interesting that multiple insiders are now discussing the accessories, with one even claiming to have already seen the controller’s design.