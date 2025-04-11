‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Announced for Xbox – Now Microsoft Fans Can Go Broke Buying Waifus Too

Microsoft has announced that Zenless Zone Zero is coming to Xbox Series X|S in June 2025. The popular HoYoverse ARPG will debut on the console platform alongside its much-anticipated 2.0 update. Xbox fans can finally feel the pain in their wallets after throwing down loads of cash to unlock the game’s never-ending roster of waifus.

‘Zenless zone Zero’ Gets Summer Release on Xbox

The surprise announcement was revealed with a stylish trailer on April 11 which showed off the game’s wide variety of characters. Interestingly, Microsoft promises special “in-game benefits” for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players who jump into Zenless Zen Zero. In an official blogpost, the publisher states that Xbox suers can play “the game seamlessly across devices without downloads via Xbox Cloud Gaming.”

New Xbox players will also be getting free Polychromes, Dennies, and “more.” Now, what that “more” entails is still up in the air. Some fans are already hoping for a special Xbox-themed outfit for the character Anby—which, to be fair, would be perfect, given she already sports the color scheme of the Microsoft console. Although, I imagine console-exclusive outfits would drive some fans crazy. Seriously, the Zenless Zone Zero fandom is rabid when it comes to cosmetics.

‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Is Better Than Its Gooner Reputation

It’s no secret that in recent years, Zenless Zone Zero’s reputation has gotten a bit dicey. Specifically, the gacha game has been labeled by some critics as “gooner bait.” In fact, many of its own fans wouldn’t even argue with the accusation—they openly embrace the “horny” subculture that’s sprung up around it. If you don’t believe me, just check out the r/ZZZ_Official subreddit. Actually, wait—don’t.

Now, all jokes aside, Zenless Zone Zero has incredible battle mechanics. In fact, I’d argue it probably has the best gameplay out of any HoYoverse title. Yes, it’s even better than Honkai: Star Rail—and I’ll die on that hill! If you’re a fan of fast-paced action combat, this gacha game is genuinely worth checking out. So, lewd fandom and waifus be damned, ZZZ landing on Xbox is actually a pretty solid get for Microsoft.

If you’ve been itching to try out one of HoYoverse’s many gacha releases, I’d actually really recommend Zenless Zone Zero. Maybe just stay away from the fan communities. Or maybe join them—if that’s your thing. No judgment here!