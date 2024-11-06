‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Is About to Make the Xbox Sweat With Its Beautiful Rat Woman

Zenless Zone Zero is a game with zero chill. There is nothing subtle in this gacha game, with beautiful rat women running around with giant grizzly bears. To be fair, the combat is slick and stylish, and the game is fun. It’s just not beating the Gooner Game allegations anytime soon. Now, there’s a good chance folks on Xbox will join in on the fun sooner than expected. If rumors are pointing in the right direction, anyway.

UwU What’s This? An Xbox Port of ‘Zenless Zone Zero’?

With Genshin Impact on its way to Xbox, news of more HoYoverse games making their way to the console isn’t surprising. What’s genuinely surprising to me is that it’s Zenless Zone Zero before Honkai: Star Rail. HoYoverse knows what they’re doing with ZZZ. I mean, the Jane Doe Trailer starts with a “headphones recommended” warning, so you know it’s about to get spicy.

Originally reported by Windows Central, it appears that Zenless Zone Zero will be making the plunge into the Xbox ecosystem as soon as the 1.4 Update hits. ZZZ leaker FlyingFlame seemingly points to an Xbox version hitting on December 18, 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero was a timed console exclusive on PlayStation systems for at least six months, so this timeframe adds up. With Genshin Impact leading the HoYoverse charge to Xbox consoles the month prior, it gives fans enough time to recoup their lost funds before another gacha game hits their console. ZZZ is very fun, especially if you want to get right into the action.

Genshin Impact is making an impact on Xbox when it arrives on November 20. So, this could be a huge couple of months for HoYoverse. I know my wife has been interested in trying Genshin Impact. I don’t think she’ll be making the jump into the world of ZZZ, if I had to guess. While Zenless Zone Zero hasn’t been as huge as Genshin Impact overall, I know plenty of gamers that are going to strike while the iron is hot once this lands on the Xbox family of systems.