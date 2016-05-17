Zika-Proof Condoms to be Standard Issue for Australia’s Olympic Team

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports Australia.

With concerns over the deadly, birth defect-causing virus not dissipating in the lead-up to the Olympic Games in August, Australian team Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller has announced what she says is “a common sense approach to a very serious problem we are facing in Rio.”

The Australian team will be supplied with condoms featuring extra strong anti-viral lubricant to help minimise the risks of Zika transmission. The most common cause of infection is by mosquito bite, but sexual transmission has been named as a factor in the spread of the virus outside of Brazil, with reports in the past week of new cases in places as far away as Germany.

But are condoms really that necessary at a global, once-in-a-lifetime, adrenaline and booze-fuelled party for jocks at peak fuckability? That’s obviously a stupid question, but to back up the case for the affirmative, over 150,000 condoms were supplied to athletes at the 2012 summer games in London, with the Olympic Village described by many as “promiscuous”. That’s more than double the amount handed out at Sydney 2000 which, by the way, ran out in under a week.

In another account from the same games, this anonymous US athlete tells of partying so hard she was still drunk when meeting Vice President Joe Biden at a sanctioned team event. “I woke up with this guy, I drank so much, I had no recollection of what happened,” she told the New York Post. “I was feeling super-guilty for cheating on my boyfriend, and a fellow athlete said, ‘Why? Everyone hooked up last night’.”

As for Zika, with no solution on the way, prophylactic responses to the virus will be the best we can hope for—the most extreme version of which being cancelling the whole thing altogether. After all, condoms aren’t going to help if they’re competing in contaminated water.