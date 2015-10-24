Özil Lands a Pass on a Dime for a Giroud Header

After receiving a lifetime of shit from Gunners supporters for his past two seasons, Özil has come into full form this season. And what a way to prove it in Arsenal’s rainy match against Everton today.

Özil was screaming for a pass down the right flank, and when he finally got it, he certainly proved why. The man sent in a perfect cross straight into Giroud. Like, on a dime. Like on a dime on an airplane 30,000 feet up. Incredible. The ball met Giroud’s head and slid backwards past the desperate hand of Tim Howard.

Howard seemed to relive his nightmare on a set piece that saw another Arsenal goal come off of slippery header. Laurent Koscielny picked out a free kick, benefitting from another gorgeous cross.

But Arsenal weren’t the only team taking advantage of the climate, as Everton scored off of a beautiful run that saw a ball take a deflection.

With the match winding down to the final seconds, the game saw a series of exciting exchanges that led to a 2-1 victory. Arsenal are now on top of the Premier League table.