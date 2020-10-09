You Can Zip Line Into This Life-Size Godzilla in Japan

Godzilla remains one of the world’s most iconic monsters and now the fictional giant beast just got more real. Recently opened to thrill-seekers in Japan is what is billed as the first life-size Godzilla statue, which people can zip-line through.

The attraction is called “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji,” and it was unveiled at the Nijigen no Mori Park (aka Awaji Island Anime Park) near Osaka, on Thursday.

Videos by VICE

Photo: Courtesy of Awaji Island Anime Park

The statue is surrounded by mountains and stands at about 55 meters long, 25 meters wide, and 23 meters tall. Its body was designed to look like half of it has been buried underground after an attack.

Visitors play the role of researchers and enter the creature’s body by zip-lining through Godzilla’s mouth. They can also play a game where they shoot at the monster and dodge attacks from what the park’s website calls “growth cells.”

The theme park planned to debut the attraction this summer but had to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also have a Godzilla-themed museum which displays figures, props, and dioramas used in Godzilla films.

“We would like visitors to learn about Awaji Island through the globally renowned Godzilla,” Park operator Yasuyuki Nambu told the press.

Godzilla was created in 1954 by Japanese film directors and producers, Tomoyuki Tanaka, Ishiro Honda, and Eiji Tsubaraya. The Awaji Island Anime Park is known for other attractions like the Naruto and Boruto Ninja area and Crayon Shin-Chan Adventure Park.

Major theme parks in Japan closed earlier this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but after the government lifted its state of emergency in May, businesses began to reopen. As amusement parks welcomed visitors once again, park operators issued guidelines urging visitors to wear masks and maintain appropriate distances at all times.

As of posting, Japan had a total of 87,929 COVID-19 cases with 1,618 deaths.