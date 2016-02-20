Zix and Tsuk Get a Fiery Surprise in Today’s Comic by Sami Aho By Sami Aho February 20, 2016, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Sami’s website. Tagged:BABY!, Comics!, fire, Parents, prank, Sami Aho, trick, Vice comics, VICE US, Zix and Tsuk Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The VICE Guide to the Best Clubs in Sydney 05.19.24 By Ilana Bean and Adele Luamanuvae Is Merivale the Death of Culture or a Symptom? I Went To Their New ‘Record Bar’ To Find Out. 04.23.24 By Brandon Jack Ketamine is Making You Piss Yourself and it Could Get Much Worse 04.11.24 By Rachel Barker Are Doctors Using AI to Hand Out Prescriptions? 04.10.24 By Aleksandra Bliszczyk