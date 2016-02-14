Zix Learns to Show More Love in Today’s Comic from Sami Aho By Sami Aho February 14, 2016, 10:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Sami’s website. Tagged:appreciation, Being NICE, C.A.R., Comics!, computer, FRIENDS, Sami Aho, Vice comics, Zix & Tsuk Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Being a Tourist 10.30.23 By Magdalene Taylor The 30 Best Finds From Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 10.11.23 By Nicolette Accardi and Adam Rothbarth ‘It Is A Huge, Vast, Opportunity’: How OceanGate Went from Disruptive Startup to Catastrophic Deep Sea Failure 06.22.23 By Joseph Cox, Tim Marchman, Matthew Gault, and Jordan Pearson Are Those Freaky Mystery Boxes from the Dark Web Real? 05.24.23 By Elizabeth McCafferty