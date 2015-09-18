Zlatan Books Main Square in Malmö, Wills Denizens to Watch Him Play

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals through his app that he has booked Malmo’s main square so that everyone can watch MFF-PSG. pic.twitter.com/VNyW2DYsEk

Dear Malmö, Sweden:

When the Zlatan requires your attendance, you attend, OK? According to Zlatan, by way of Zlatan’s app, Zlatan will rent out a whole damn town square for a Champions League watch party in the city where Zlatan used to play. (Note: Zlatan is the only acceptable pronoun when referring to Zlatan.)

It has been 14 years since Zlatan last played for Malmö FF, but that doesn’t stop Zlatan from loving on Zlatan’s old fans. Zlatan’s current side, PSG, will be playing against Malmö on November 25th, and Zlatan wants to make sure Malmö has a good time. “More surprises await that day. [Zlatan is] on [Zlatan’s] way …” Can’t wait.