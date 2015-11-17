Zlatan is Here to Warm Your Cold Heart

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent Sweden through to Euro 2016 with this gorgeous free kick against Denmark in a qualifying match today. Zlatan bounced in the first goal of the match in the 19th minute off a corner kick, but this right here is the good stuff. Emil Forsberg drew a foul just in front of the penalty area, and naturally, Zlatan took the free kick. He started his shot well wide of the net and curved it just inside the post where the keeper had no chance to get to it from his position in the middle of the goal.

The goal left the ESPN2 crew momentarily speechless until finally someone said: “A huge ego…and even bigger talent.” Despite that ego, Zlatan looks like he blew his own mind with his 11th European qualifying goal at the ripe, delicious old age of 34. Denmark made a late push and tied it at 2-2, but Sweden advanced on a 4-3 aggregate.

Zlatan was a gracious winner, as always.

[ESPN2]