Zlatan Scores Beautiful Taekwondo Goal Just Four Minutes into His Manchester United Debut

Zlatan has descended upon Manchester United with all of the fury and glory that is befitting of Zlatan. Just four minutes—four minutes—into his debut for the historic English side in a warmup against Galatasaray, Zlatan located a cross that seemed to dip several feet in front of him. But instead of waiting for it to drop, Zlatan left his feet to Taekwondo the ball into an unpredictable bounce that caught the keeper looking silly. Is the man already worth the $319,330 per week that he’s paid? Maybe. Can’t wait for the ensuing Mourinho-Zlatan love fests, though.