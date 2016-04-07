Zlatan Will Sue Swedish Doctor for Accusing Him of Doping

Ulf Karlsson, a trainer with the Swedish athletic team, caused quite a stir recently when he suggested that Paris Saint-Germain marvel of humanity Zlatan Ibrahimovic was doping while he was playing for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. Despite his connection to the Swedish team, Karlsson has never worked with Zlatan, but that didn’t stop him from saying that Ibrahimovic’s rapid weight gain at Juve was a result of doping.

In just six months at Juve he had already gained 10 kilograms,” Karlsson told SportBladet. “I think he was doping. At least that’s what I believe.

Zlatan was with Juventus from 2004 to 2006. Is 22 pounds in six months a rapid weight gain? Karlsson seems to think so. The quote came while he was speaking at a conference discussing how common doping has become and he pointed to Zlatan’s weight gain as an example. “It is unnatural to show such rapid weight gain,” he said while acknowledging that he has no evidence other than his supposition. Zlatan was still young and growing at Juventus—he joined the team at 23 years of age—and has never tested positive for doping.

Accordingly, Zlatan is denying the accusation and has even threatened to sue Karlsson, in one of the most terrifying statements I’ve seen. His agent Mino Raiola said the following:

We will sue him. There are always people who hate. Maybe he is a former athlete who failed, or maybe he’s just jealous. But this man has made a big mistake. He had one life before making this statement, and he will have a different life after it. He is spreading falsehoods.

Accusing Zlatan of doping is not just a mistake; it’s a big, life-changing mistake.

