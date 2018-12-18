What It’s Like to Date a Gemini—If You Dare

“Signs of Love” is a column in which astrologer Danny Larkin breaks down what it’s like to date each zodiac sign.

Gemini will capture your attention by impressively landing every witty joke or clever quip in conversation. You’ll be intrigued by their ability to say things you haven’t heard a million times before, and impressed by how hard they try to get to know you. As an intellectual air sign, Geminis are naturally curious and will ask you so many questions you’ll feel like you’re on a 60 Minutes segment—but if you enjoy this attention and are willing to engage in the back-and-forth, you’re guaranteed to be charmed. Those born in the sign of the twins believe conversation is the highest art form, and this will shine through even during small talk!

If you decide to continue the conversation with a Gemini over drinks or dinner, try a fusion restaurant that blends two styles of food or a speakeasy that shakes up cocktails with unorthodox combinations, since Geminis are associated with duality. When planning your date look, consider wearing something that incorporates words and witticisms, since that would be mentally stimulating and endearing to a Gemini. Balance what feels authentic for you while playing to your Gemini audience—fashion forward displays of consumption don’t appeal to this air sign, so find a way to show reverence for the magic of language.

With Gemini’s insatiable curiosity, prepare yourself for wide-ranging, detailed conversations during your first few dates. They will really want to know all about your college studies, the details of your thesis, and the books you’re reading right now. It can sometimes feel like a bit much, but the key is to redirect their line of questioning and make sure you ask them to answer their own inquiries. Geminis are happy to talk at length about anything at all, so simply steer them towards whatever you find interesting. If you’re looking for a quiet time, you’re barking up the wrong tree! Geminis are prone to telling long stories in order to impress someone, and can get carried away with verbal flourishes—which may be more impressive to them than to you! Don’t be afraid to point this out playfully, with something like: “Wow, you just shared so much with me, which thing do you want to talk about first?” Most Geminis don’t even realize how often they talk about two or three things at the same time, and it can be beneficial when their dates help them focus.

If you decide to go for a relationship with a Gemini, you are sure to enjoy some amazing experiences. Though Geminis receive the most slander on social media—thanks in part to America’s joke of a president—there are definitely great aspects to dating this intellectual air sign. If you have a strange hobby or pet interest, they will put in the effort to read up on it, even if it’s something they’ve never been interested in before. So much about successful relationships relies on shared hobbies or interests, and Geminis will approach finding common ground as an exciting puzzle to explore. This chatty sign will also provide endless support when it comes to your big job interview or tough conversations with your family. Your Gemini will be a valuable resource full of ideas about how to approach topics with thoughtfulness and sensitivity. And once a Gemini likes you, you never have to worry about talking too much or double-texting—they love hearing everything you have to share!

Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and the mind—which is why these air signs are chatty and often stuck in their heads. Some Geminis also fall into this pattern between the sheets, which can make sex feel a bit all over the place. As a sign that dwells in the realm of ideas, Geminis can feel out of their element during something as earthy and physical as sex, and they sometimes deal with this by attempting dirty talk. Though Geminis can sometimes feel clumsy in bed, they just need a little coaching! It’s crucial with every sign—but especially with Geminis—that you share your likes and dislikes in the bedroom. Your Gemini won’t be offended; they’ll be grateful for the feedback and the chance to share what’s on their mind.

The hardest part about dating a Gemini is that early on, they tend to send mixed messages without realizing it. Geminis will seem totally into you one moment and then completely uninterested the next. The truth is, they’re usually texting multiple people at the same time, drafting a couple of emails, and trying to finish some news articles open on their web browser. They don’t realize that this multi-tasking can read as indifference, but if you aren’t sure whether a Gemini is into you, simply ask them! Propose a date with a specified time and place, and their response will clearly reveal their feelings. Long term, it can also be frustrating how much Geminis avoid accountability. Though we’re all human and have our share of blunders, Geminis love to make excuses for their mistakes with some verbose story. They try to offer some kind of explanation but don’t realize that they just come off as an immature person who can’t accept responsibility. Most Geminis need to learn how to concisely say, “I was wrong. I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”

If you need to break up with a Gemini, be prepared for your soon-to-be-ex to either want to talk it out for five hours or not talk at all. They will likely try to explain away some of your reasons for ending things and serve up some word vomit, to which you should respond with a clear, thought-out way to say that things simply aren’t working for you. Don’t let Geminis guilt you into listening to them for several hours if you know you’re not going to change your mind.

But if you luck out and find a Gemini who’s right for you, you are going to be in a romance of constant discovery. Your Gemini will love finding new things to watch at home, planning nights out at a new restaurant all the critics are raving about, and exploring your shared passions. They’ll adore getting texts from you about whatever weird thing you encounter at work and use all their wordsmithing resources to help you see things from a new perspective. Though you might crave some quiet time, your highly communicating other half will never tire of showing up for you to listen when you need to be heard. And that goes a long way.

