What It’s Really Like to Date a Leo, the Beautiful Narcissist of the Zodiac

"Signs of Love" is a column in which astrologer Danny Larkin breaks down what it's like to date each zodiac sign.

Fire sign Leo will immediately draw you in with their warm, beaming smile—their demeanor can be so cheerful it’s almost contagious! Leos have a knack for finding and honing in on that one topic of conversation that warms your heart and lights up your eyes. They’ll focus on the positives and relentlessly put their faith in the power of optimism and courage—qualities that make it naturally uplifting to be in a Leo’s presence. And when they like you, Leos will let you know—in no uncertain terms—how much they think you’re capable of achieving, flirting with you by encouraging you to shine brighter, step up your game, and turn your dreams into reality.

Leos are notorious (and constantly roasted!) for being the vainest sign of the zodiac: They’re ruled by the Sun, meaning they love to be the center of everything! But they’re also the sign of royalty born in the midst of summer heat. So if you decide you want more of Leo’s warmth and want to invite them on a date, pick a sun-drenched restaurant or coffee spot, or dine outside if the weather is nice enough—they will cherish the gesture of planning a bright date. You can also play with the vanity stereotype with small details, like wearing reflective sunglasses your Leo date can see themselves in.

When conversation turns to work, don’t brag about how hard you work, or how detail-oriented you are—you’re not out with a Virgo, after all! Instead, appeal to your Leo’s charismatic side by sharing a story about a time you cheerfully won everyone over with your big idea. Ego-centric Leos can be showboats, so prepare yourself for a discussion where they come off as bragging about their biggest accomplishments in order to impress you. Leos can easily slip into elevator pitch-talk because they get so carried away with explaining past successes and the goals that they’re trying to manifest. They may prod you to share your achievements and ambitions, which can sometimes feel awkward—just remember that it’s their way of trying to get you to open up, and that it’s not arrogant to own your story. It’s important to take pride in your accomplishments like a Leo!

However, a Leo’s unchecked ambition may hijack your date and turn it into a pissing contest instead of an opportunity to emotionally connect. If this happens, redirect the conversation to whatever gets their dopamine going. Ask your Leo what brings them joy, how they enjoy spending their spare time, and the ways they like to recharge at home. You might be surprised by what you find. Though some Leos will be caught off-guard having to go off-script, many will be excited to open up and tell you what they’re really about. The right Leo for you will see you as more than just a career coach!

At their best, a Leo partner will never stop rooting for you. There are few things as rewarding as showing up to a work party with a Leo, who loves to radiate so much warmth they easily charm everyone and shine a light on your best qualities. And when times get tough, Leos love to find a way to lighten the mood and make sure that you’re laughing at the end of the day—the evening debrief is one of Leo’s favorite activities! They cherish a rich back-and-forth and the chance to recenter with their partner, so that you can both start the next day with the right attitude.

At their worst, a Leo can be selfish in the pursuit of their goals. They might be so intent on their personal or professional visions that they have a difficult time balancing these aspirations with their partners’ needs or desires. Likewise, some Leos are selfish in bed. They can come to the relationship with set ideas of what sex is about or supposed to be like, and be very specific and demanding about what they want. As a fixed sign, Leos can be stuck in their ways—they might have one thing they do to reciprocate pleasure in bed that they think is really nice, but it’s actually what their ex liked. An evolved Leo would ask their current partners what gets them off, but if yours isn’t there yet, have a conversation about it!

Another challenging aspect of being with a Leo is that they can become over-sensitive and hopelessly dejected when their social media posts don’t gain enough attention, or bitter if their professional nemeses achieve success. Don’t even try to utter something about everyone getting their 15 minutes of fame, because Leo craves a lifetime of fame! To successfully soothe your Leo, tell them in your sweetest terms how amazing they are, remind them that even the most famous people had moments when they weren’t the center of attention, and to keep being their authentic selves, which will eventually earn recognition.

If you need to break up with a Leo, don’t be surprised if they make the conversation entirely about themselves. This is always the case with Leos that need some time to grow up—they’ll instinctively lay it on thick with lines like “after all that I’ve done for you…” Don’t take the bait by firing back. Tell Leo that you can’t be in the relationship in terms they’ll understand: that you need time to focus on yourself.

But if you luck out and find the right Leo for you, you will enjoy a lover so relentlessly warm and positive that each day will feel basked in sunlight. They’ll own their shit with a sense of humor and work hard to rebalance their lives after getting carried away with a project. They’ll encourage you when life gets you down, warm you up at night, and never stop encouraging you to be yourself.

