Everything You Need to Know About Dating a Sagittarius

“Signs of Love” is a column in which astrologer Danny Larkin breaks down what it’s like to date each zodiac sign.

Fire sign Sagittarius is so passionate that they’ll quickly draw your interest. As you get to chatting with them, you’ll be impressed by how their deep reservoir of knowledge seeps out. Whatever topic you bring up, Sag will get this excited look in their eyes and share insights you likely haven’t heard before. Those born under the sign of the centaur will make it their mission in life to provide you with a smart takeaway from every conversation.

Truth be told, Sagittarius is not the best flirt, since they can get carried away with their enthusiasm for pontificating on a vast subject when a one-liner would have been better in the heat of the moment. But this is endearing in its own way. If you’re searching for a partner in deep conversations that explore big-picture ideas, Sagittarius will never let you down. If you decide to try and woo a Sagittarius, get ready for a challenge that requires some unorthodox approaches and the willingness to dive deep into learning about things you don’t know that you don’t know!

When picking a location for your date with a Sag, it’s crucial to choose a quiet space where the two of you can have an intimate conversation with lots of back-and-forth. Since Sag is a fire sign, it might be nice to take them out to a restaurant with fire on display, like a place with an open kitchen, brick oven, or a Korean BBQ setup—you can also grab a table with a burning candle or suggest a bar with flaming cocktails. When you’re putting together your date look, make fashion choices that convey your ideas or background. Pick a tee that has a story behind it, or accessories that hint at what you like or where you come from—these will pique a Sag’s interest much more than the latest fashion trends.

The flow of conversation with Sagittarius will inevitably be a bit dense—the idea of simply enjoying the moment and making small talk is torture to Sag, so be prepared to discuss the newest concepts from cutting edge thought leaders. It would help to check out a Sag’s social media feed before your date, to scope out what kind of rabbit holes they’ve been down and read a few articles so that you can have something to share. Sagittarius won’t expect you to have a PhD, but it’s crucial for them that you share their curiosity and that you’re able to hold your own in a conversation.

When discussion turns to work, don’t brag about your work ethic or fancy title; instead, tell your Sag a story about a professional development workshop you attended, or how you helped your boss by suggesting an adjustment to your team’s workflow. Nothing impresses Sagittarius like a date who wants to keep learning and adjusting their routines to reflect the latest advances in their field.

If you’re fortunate enough to fall in love with a Sagittarius, you are going to benefit immensely from their intense hunger for knowledge. They’ll want to learn everything about you and your story; they’ll take an interest in your hobbies and be thrilled to master a new subject to show their affection for you. They’ll adore talking things out with you when things come up at work or in your family, relishing in the exercise of applying the latest psychological, spiritual, or self-help principles they’re interested in. Sagittarius flourishes with a partner who asks questions, and blossom when they’re presented with the opportunity to put philosophy into practice.

The hardest part about dating a Sag is that they slip into lecturing you at the wrong moment and can come off as a condescending know-it-all. You may need to remind your Sag that they’re your companion and not your college professor, and that your living room is not a lecture hall. Sometimes, we need to vent about our boss being a jerk and have our significant other commiserate or crack a funny joke. This is very difficult for Sagittarius, who often confuses intellectual stimulation with emotional support.

If you need to enliven your sex life with Sag after the honeymoon phase inevitably passes, try picking up a book like The Joy of Sex and make mastering intimacy a playful part of your relationship. Another idea: Try the love and intimacy experiment popularized by the New York Times. This knowledge-hungry sign will be totally fascinated by this exercise, and it’ll also help them get out of their head. You may also need to be willing to be the one to initiate sex with your partner, since Sag will be tempted to stay up all night talking when what they really need is to relax and let their hair down.

If you want to end things with a Sag, be prepared to “talk it out” for at least three hours. They’re going to try and tell you that they’re willing to learn new things and change their ways. They’re going to get verbose and try to demonstrate that they understand what you’re saying. The key is to simply say that you’re glad they’ve learned some lessons, but you’re in an emotional, burned-out place where you simply cannot continue the relationship—this fiery language will get through to them.

If you’re in it for the long haul with a Sag, you’re going to be constantly intrigued by a partner who wants to keep learning with you. Develop funny ways to say “I love you” and show them that you have unending curiosity. Get good at forgiving them for coming off as condescending. Stay up late talking all night at least once a month. Cherish your Sagittarius, and you’ll never feel bored.

