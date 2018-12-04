Everything You Need to Know About Dating a Taurus

“Signs of Love” is a column in which astrologer Danny Larkin breaks down what it’s like to date each zodiac sign.

Earth sign Taurus will always find the finer things, whether that’s the best sample sale or the most delicious hors d’oeuvres at a party. They’ll likely start flirting with you while lingering over the food table, dishing out snarky commentary and off-the-cuff jokes. You’ll be intrigued by how well-dressed this foodie comes across, and as conversation flows, their epicureanism will stand out—Taurus is the embodiment of living your best life!

Videos by VICE

If you’re ready to take the leap, take your Taurus out on a dinner date, but bear in mind that this sign is strongly opinionated, so feel out their favorite restaurants in advance, if you can. You don’t need to be too direct; just mention that you’ve got a friend or family member coming to town, and they’ll likely answer something along the lines of “honestly, the hidden gem of the city is…” One cuisine that’s a natural fit for Taurus is French, with all those decadent sauces and tons of butter—plus, that luxurious je ne sais quoi will capture the imagination of those born under the sign of the bull.

As you plan your outfit for your date with Taurus, shoot for a more classic or elegant look. Taurus is a slow and steady kind of person, so things that feel too trendy turn them off—they don’t see the point of something that will be cool one day but not the next! A peek of lingerie or a whiff of perfume would be the sensual, earthy touch that appeals to this Venus-ruled sign. Since a long dinner date is the most romantic thing a Taurus can imagine, put special emphasis on your top half—makeup, jewelry, etc.

Remember that Taurus loves everything beautiful in this world, so steer conversation toward a recent adventure to an art museum or gallery, a concert you took in, or a botanical garden trip. It will help you feel out what your Taurus finds especially beautiful and will want to share with you. When the discussion turns to work, don’t tell your Taurus about impressing everyone or outfoxing your frenemy. Instead, appeal to their earth sign nature by talking about a big project you stuck with and completed. Open up about your work process and how you got things done incrementally over time—this will be intoxicating to Taurus, who values persistence over the long haul as a fixed sign.

If you and Taurus decide to make an honest go of it, you’re in for an amazing experience. Taurus signs love to indulge in hedonism with their partner and will cherish amazing meals and exciting nights out with you. They equally love to keep a beautiful home, and as your relationship deepens, you’ll be struck by the small, thoughtful details they sprinkle into your “Netflix & Chill” time.

Sex with a Taurus will be full of slow, sensual moments. They love snuggling, kissing, and cuddling—they have an intense capacity for tender sweetness. If you’re a jaded anti-romantic, this may be too much for you, but you’ll feel swept off your feet otherwise. Be sure to be open with Taurus about what brings you pleasure, and ask them as well. Some Tauruses are still learning that it’s OK to be honest about what gets them off between the sheets, but it would be good for your relationship to explore that together with honesty and open-mindedness.

The hardest part about dating a Taurus is that they can be stubborn and set in their ways. This can be charming when they show up to a date despite them having a terrible day or feeling a little sick, but less so when they can’t let go of an argument with one of your friends. Stubborn Taurus might fall into a rut and get hooked on doing the same thing every weekend. As the relationship develops, there may be friction when you suggest that variety is the spice of life, and Taurus pushes back, insisting on getting the same scone at their favorite coffee shop every Sunday morning.

If you need to break up with a Taurus, prepare yourself to face the wrath of this stubborn sign. They’re going to come at you with every reason the two of you should stay together and may make promises to change. You must stay clear-eyed. If they haven’t been willing to alter certain patterns after you’ve voiced your concern, you may be setting a dangerous precedent. Even if you say your decision is final, brace yourself for follow-up emails and texts—it’s very hard for Taurus to let go.

But if you luck out and find a Taurus who wants to stick with you more than anything else, you’re in for a lot of fun. Tauruses love to commit and stick with relationships through thick and thin. Few signs can unwind and let their hair down better than a Taurus, and if you know how to enjoy the smaller pleasures of life, you are in for a sweet, tender journey.

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.