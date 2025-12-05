Wrapped in the Stars: Gifts Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you have a picky Virgo or opinionated Capricorn on your list, buying the perfect present for them can feel impossible. But with a little help from yours truly, you can find a gift that suits their sign and style.

These are stellar gifts based on your zodiac sign, making it easier to find a sweet present for your entire list of loved ones. Of course, keep in mind the specific person’s personality and interests. But these gifts are a brilliant place to start shopping for each zodiac sign, according to the stars.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Capricorns can be complicated, but that’s why we love them. They love utility and durability, but they also love sophistication and elegance. You can lean into their practical side, or get them something lavish that they’ll love.

For something functional and fashionable, get them this Italian Suede Slouchy Shoulder Bag that has a timeless allure to it and plenty of space for all their essentials.

This Fisherman Lightweight Crew Neck Heritage Sweater is similarly dual-purpose, offering a plush and warm feel as well as a classically cozy aesthetic.

To really spoil them, buy a Set of Diptyque Small Candles that they can burn throughout the holiday season. These candles are the best of the best and will make their home smell like Christmas spirit.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Aquarius is one of the easiest signs to shop for (in my opinion) because they appreciate the quirky, unusual, and unexpected. Get them something retro or futuristic, functional or aesthetic, fun or practical. Just make sure it aligns with their personality.

You can get them a Create Your Own Metal Lunch Box, adding whatever image, design, or words onto the box as you want. Make it look like a nostalgic lunchbox from the ‘40s, or adorn it with quotes from their fave TV show.

With the Paint-a-Mug Kit, they can basically create their own present. They can be creative and enjoy an afternoon being crafty, and at the end, they get a useful, stylish mug out of it.

The Soft Sands Tan Scarf is always a crowd-pleaser, with a supple, airy texture and neutral palette that goes with every outfit. And the Aqaurius in your life will appreciate the coziness.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Pisces tend to be dreamers and artists, also making them an easy sign to find presents for. I recommend buying them a gift that ignites their imagination and whimsical personality. While this doesn’t apply to all Pisces peeps, many also adore ocean-themed items, so you can lean into that too.

This enchanting Sea Shell Christmas Ornament Set has an aquatic element, but the top-quality designs are gorgeous and mesmerizing. They add a fantastical element to any Christmas tree.

For the artsy Pisces in your circle, the Jerry the Jellyfish Crochet Kit is an adorable gift. The easy-to-follow instructions will get them hooked on crocheting, if they aren’t already, and the little jellyfish is hard not to love.

To make every night feel like a dreamy adventure, you can gift them this Sharper Image Planetarium Projector, which turns their plain bedroom ceiling into a starry night that wows them.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Aries tend to be bold and brave people, but they also love a cozy night at home. So get them something that fills them with excitement and caters to their daily routines.

The REPLICA 6-Piece Discovery Gift Set is a high-end fragrance collection that offers a luxurious sensory experience.

The Anthropologie Silky Pajama Set is uber-comfy and a lavish gift that will help them treat themselves on the days they want to stay in and chill.

For when they’re ready to get out of the house and adventure again, they can rock this stylish and trendy Adidas Handball Spezial Sneaker.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Taurus guys and gals love comfort and indulgence that satisfy all of their senses. Get them practical luxuries that they can use to enhance their lives, or maybe just enjoy a beautiful moment.

The Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream is one of the top skincare creams, and the taurus in your life deserves the dewy, supple complexion it offers.

With the Ombre Elite Wine Glass, they can sip their favorite wine or cocktail (or just water, cause why not?) and feel like they’re at a high-end cocktail lounge.

Give them a taste of opulence with the delicious Harry & David Belgian Chocolate Artisan Truffles, which each have a distinct flavor that melts in your mouth.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Geminis can be tricky to shop for. They’re social, curious, and sometimes mischievous people who enjoy gifts that entertain them and everyone around them.

The Stir the Pot Card Game is self-explanatory. It’s a conversation-starter game that has… rowdy questions. Get ready to mix things up and maybe create some tension.

This STAUD Tommy Beaded Bag Millefiori is a colorful accessory that captures the Gemini spirit, with a kaleidoscope of chaotic details that grab people’s attention.

The Men Without Women book is a collection of complex and provocative stories about how men and women interact with one another. It’s quirky and clever and sure to pique their interest.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancers are one of the softer signs, as they appreciate staying at home, having alone time, and nurturing themselves. They’re also deeply sentimental, so get them meaningful gifts.

Put some endearing photographs of you and your favorite Cancer friend in these Shagreen Leather Picture Frames. They’re stylish and the gift has a personal touch.

Cancers often love music too, in an old-school kind of way. This Model One Bluetooth Table Radio combines modern tech with a nostalgic style that will enchant them.

Give them something to nurture, like the Jewel Succulent Garden. It comes with a variety of easy-to-care-for succulents that they can enjoy every day.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Leos are fierce people. They often have a flair for the dramatic and adore having all eyes on them. Get them gifts that celebrate their uniqueness and give them all the attention they want.

Leo might be ruled by the sun, but they’ll love these glittery Venus Celestial Statement Earrings that are impossible to ignore. They shine and shimmer almost as brightly as your fave Leo.

I don’t have a link for this one, but a wonderful gift for gregarious Leos is tickets to a show or event that you know they’ll love. Maybe their favorite band is coming to town, or the traveling circus!

Lastly, get them a Nella Mini Nameplate Necklace with their name on it, because they love themselves and aren’t afraid to show celebrate it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

In the name of transparency, I’ll tell you that I’m a Virgo, so maybe this is a bit biased. But if you wanted to send me any presents… here are some clues. In general, Virgos thrive in beautiful aesthetics, thoughtful organization, and top-quality functionality.

The Howard Elliott Barcelona Bathroom Mirror brings a touch of extravagance to any room, and you can never have too many mirrors! Every Virgo appreciates the practicality of a good mirror.

I <3 labels! And I bet loads of other Virgos do too. The Brother® P-touch Label Maker makes it so easy to stay organized and have your home perfectly set up for success. I actually already own this, so no need to get me one.

This lovely Ceramic cookware set is just as functional as it is fabulous. It comes in lovely colors that elevate every cooking endeavour, and deliver exceptional heat consistency and easy cleaning.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Libras are generally relaxed people who enjoy things that are balanced and beautiful. Artsy gifts are wonderful for them, and you don’t need to get too hung up on practicality or functionality, as they know how to simple enjoy something for its aesthetics.

This Nine Lives Art Poster is just one example of a funky, cool piece of artwork you can get for a Libra. Look for unique prints and posters that are fun and abstract, but also thoughtfully designed.

The Carolina Herrera: Colormania Coffee Table Book is another artsy gift for a Libra who loves to be surrounded by pretty things. The coffee table book acts as a piece of decor and aesthetically pleasing reading material!

The Date Night Home Pottery Kit is a more hands-on artistic gift for Libras, and it’s especially perfect for Libra couples. They can make tiny plates and other pieces of pottery. Best of all, the kit allows them to really flex their creativity.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Scorpios love a little mystery or something that has an edge to it, but they also appreciate modern and even futuristic gifts. You can give them a cool tech gadget, or something saucy and sensual.

Give them a spicy, woody fragrance, like the Flor de Madera Perfume, which has a warm and punchy scent. Scorpios like to make a daring statement when they step out.

Bring a little mystery into their life with The Mad Wife: A Novel, a twisting, turning thriller novel that will keep them on their Scorpio toes the whole way through.

If you’re shopping for a techy Scorpio, get them the RingConn Gen 2, which is a smart ring that can track their vitals, sleep patterns, and more to keep them informed on their health.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Sagittarius people are humble yet adventurous. They enjoy a thrill, but also love a gift that gives them an excuse to stay home and relax. The best gifts for Sagittarius people check both boxes!

This super durable and sleek Torre 24L Daypack is a must-buy for people who love to hike, bike, or just get out of the house and wander around. It also comes in four moody colors to suit their style.

With the A Wine Tasting Themed Murder Mystery Game Kit, Sagitarrius folks can enjoy the thrill of solving a murder from the comfort of their own couch, all while sipping on a glass (or several) of vino.

The World Map on Canvas is a cultured gift for your traveling Sag friends. They can use push pins to mark on the map where they’ve been, and maybe also mark the places they’re dying to visit.