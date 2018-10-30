Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed On Set

In the cover story for Rolling Stone’s November issue, Zoe Kravitz opened up about a sexual harassment experience that happened during her teenage years, describing an unnamed director who made her “feel very uncomfortable” on set.

“I was young — maybe 19 or 20 — and we were on location, staying at the same hotel,” said the 29-year-old actress. She described incidents in which the director would ask to come inside her room or touch her hair inside the makeup trailer but declined to specify the director’s identity.

“It was full-on: ‘Can I come inside your room?’ Just totally inappropriate. And then he’d do things like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair. Or say, ‘Let me see your costume — turn around?’” Adding, “It’s just never OK for someone to do that. Especially when they’re in a position of power.”

The national conversation surrounding the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements have spurred a wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood and beyond. In the past few months, Busy Phillips and Cara Delevingne have opened up about incidents of assault or sexual harassment when they were new to the business.



Bill Cosby, the world-famous comedian known as “America’s Dad” and creator of The Cosby Show was sentenced on last month to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and raping Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Kravitz’s mother is former ‘Cosby Show’ actress Lisa Bonet, who played Denise Huxtable on the show. The 29-year-old admitted that her mother never got along with Cosby. “Whether he was attracted to her, or he resented her having a mind of her own, she always got a weird vibe from him. A dark vibe,” Kravitz said.

It’s also been widely reported that Cosby had Bonet written off the sitcom she starred in, the Cosby spinoff A Different World, shortly after he heard about her pregnancy with Zoe.

And about Cosby himself, Kravitz said she recently found an old photo where Cosby was holding her, as a child, on set. “It’s actually a really disturbing picture,” she said. “His face is not a sweet face at all. It’s kind of creepy.”



