Zoë Quinn on Life Since Gamergate and Her Erotic New Video Game

In the first episode of our new web series VICE Gaming Meets, game designer Zoë Quinn takes us behind-the-scenes of her new comedy game, Project Tingler, which combines the absurd erotica stylings of Amazon bestseller Chuck Tingle with the full-motion video (FMV) games of the late 80s and early 90s. The result is a unique dating sim with garish yet charming low-budget aesthetics and scenery-chewing acting that would feel at home on a SEGA CD.

Quinn also opens up about depression, her relationship with video games, and life since Gamergate—the online movement that targeted her in 2014 after a jilted ex-boyfriend wrote a blog post inaccurately suggested that she received favorable coverage for her indie game Depression Quest after sleeping with a journalist. Quinn was subjected to a coordinated campaign of harassment, doxing, and violent threats that quickly spread to target other women in the gaming industry, as well as male gamers and developers who defended them.