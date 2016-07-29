You Can Stream Zomby and Burial’s Sweet New Collaboration, Right Now

Photo courtesy of the artist.



The UK-born masked man Zomby is set to return with a new full length called Ultra in just a little over a month, but the wait’s over for one of that record’s most tantalizing moments. Today, Hyperdub has released a 10″ single of “Sweetz,” a collaboration with the similarly mysterious Burial.

The track’s the first taste of new material from Burial since the early 2015 white label “Temple Sleeper”—and its weighty ambience should be enough to please fans of either producer. Over the course of the nearly seven-minute track, the duo cover a whole lot of ground, flitting between chattering vocal samples, bass bombing runs, and droney techno endeavors often within a few seconds of one another. The effect is wonderfully disjointed, an issuance of pure Id from two producers who are pretty good at that sort of thing.

Listen over on the Hyperdub Youtube channel in advance of Ultra‘s release on September 2.