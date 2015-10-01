Zomby Drops New Music and Offers a Free Airhorn With Preorders of his Two New EPs

We’ve been pretty excited ever since the elusive Zomby announced he was going to be releasing music on XL, and now we’ve got the first taste of exactly what that’s going to sound like. “Acid Surf” is a good deal of what you’d expect based on the title. It’s an acidic (sorry, no other word for it) surf (again, sorry) through bubbling bassy terrain, with large airhorn stabs: the sound that’s been getting parties gassed for generations.

If that wasn’t excitement enough, Zomby is giving anyone who preorders the vinyl bundles of his new EPs — Let’s Jam 1 and Let’s Jam 2 — the opportunity to be party starter themselves, offering a free limited edition airhorn with the purchase. We don’t know much more about the release at the moment, and given Zomby’s versatility it would probably be stupid to try and guess, but what we’ve heard here sounds very promising.

Anyway, catch you guys later. We’re off to go and annoy the neighbors with new airhorns. Pre-orders will most probably also come with free noise complaints from your local council.

‘Let’s Jam’ will be released October 9



Zomby is on Twitter.