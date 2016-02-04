Zone Out with a New Old Ricardo Villalobos Live Mix

It’s not every day that you get to check out a new mix from everyone’s favorite Chilean oddball Ricardo Villalobos. So rejoice, friends, as you, right now, literally right now, can sit back at work and zone the fuck out to nearly three hours of trippy techno, ketamine house, and strung out oddities thanks to the guys at RecMix, a service which is apparently, “the ultimate tool to instantly record and share your sets and connect with other DJs and listeners.” We’ve got to admit that we’ve not fully explored it yet, but if they can deliver mixes as good as this Ricky V set on the reg then we’re ready to get the party poppers out and celebrate in style.

Taken from Villalobos’ set at Time Warp festival in November last year, this one’s a complete and utter treat for anyone with even the slightest interest in boundary pushing house and techno. And yes, he does play “Easy Lee”.

Check the mix out here