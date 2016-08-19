Courgette, Anchovies, and Fresh Herbs Make the Best of Friends in This Dish

It’s now officially summer, and the desire to barbecue is strong.

But after you build your fire—properly, of course—put the whole thing to good use by cooking some peak-season courgette straight in the coals. Then, mix it with white beans, anchovies, radishes, and herbs to make a salad that’s short on prep time and very big on flavour.

You’ll have to approach the grill with a game plan, as you always should, because you want to cook a few other things over the fire first and give the coals time to settle down. Have drinks on hand to keep people happy while you work your way through your menu.

When the fire is ready and your other dishes are done, pull a grill pro move and toss some oiled and seasoned courgette right on the charcoal for just a couple of minutes. Its creator, Jonathan Brooks of Milktooth in Indianapolis, claims your friends will think this dish took you the better part of an hour to make.

Cannellini beans, radishes, vinegar, herbs, and a hefty dose of minced anchovies add depth and a touch of funkiness to your torched veggie.

Fire it up, indeed.