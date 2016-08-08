Breeze Through the Lamest Day of the Week with Zula’s “Basketball”



Photo courtesy of the band

Sometimes you just need some funky, psychedelic sounds to get you through one of the lamest days of the week. This new track from Zula’s upcoming album, Grasshopper, is perfect for just that kind of day. It’s a versatile tune that will get you pumped to tackle something or will chill you out as you ride the relaxation wave. It just sort of depends on how much you like Radiohead.

Videos by VICE

“[This song] is about self deception,” says Nate Terepka, who does vocals on this track. “It’s about struggling to be honest with yourself about what you feel or need, fearing the discomfort that would come from tearing apart your current reality. So you stay the course, despite knowing that burying the feelings will ultimately create a dulling darkness that is even more insidious.”

Grasshopper is out August 26 on Inflated Records. You can pre-order it here.

Aug 9 – New York, NY – Elvis Guesthouse ~Zula/annex set~

Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Space 1026 *

Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel *

Aug 12 – Richmond, VA – Good Date RVA *

Aug 13 – Durham, NC – The Pinhook *

Aug 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Sewing Room *

Aug 15 – Harrisonburg, VA – Crayola House *

Aug 16 – New Brunswick, NJ – The Schmerb *

Aug 26 – Brooklyn, NY – Trans Pecos ~LP Release~

* w/ Leapling

Annalise Domenighini is on Twitter, unfortunately.