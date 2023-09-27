My Favorite Milk Frother Is Now 54% Off (and Makes Elite Lattes)

Do you feel that fall crisp air? It’s officially pumpkin spice latte season (PSL if you’re a die-hard fan). But even if you’re an unapologetic Starbucks fan, the megachain loses brownie points over the price. A latte can average $7, and if you’re treating yourself every morning, that means spending upwards of $49 on coffee alone every week. That math is a wake-up call, but I promise there’s a light at the end of the caffeine-filled tunnel. I found (and own) another $7 purchase that’s an incredible kitchen deal, so you can continue making all your festive drinks at home while saving your precious dimes: the Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother for 54% off.

Zulay Kitchen makes a truckload of affordable kitchen tools and appliances—including personal blenders, veggie peelers, juicers, and even humidifiers—without sacrificing quality. You would never think this milk frother is under $10 given its workhorse status at my at-home coffee bar. I use it to make a copycat version of Starbucks cold foam, cappuccinos, lattes, and even to mix salad dressings and froth eggs. It’s a very practical multi-purpose kitchen gadget.

To get into the specs, the motor uses a whopping 13,000 rotations per minute and 25 spiral rings on the whisk to achieve light, creamy froth in seconds. Frothing plant-based milk can be notoriously difficult, but not with this nifty device—I kid you not when I say my pistachio milk turns into a velvety froth within one minute. The Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother has a 4.4-star average and over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, which is no surprise. “It’s brilliant, very robust, and doesn’t use up much battery power,” one reviewer said.

It’s also so portable I bring it to the office to make my afternoon cappuccinos. You just press one button and it works its magic. When it comes time to clean it, I just wash it with soap and water, then sanitize it with a disinfectant wipe for extra cleanliness. It’s made with rust-resistant stainless steel, so it will last quite a while without discoloration.

Enjoying fall drinks doesn’t have to cost an arm and leg, and this $7 Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother makes the case for 54% off. Sorry, Starbucks.

You can buy the Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother at Amazon.

