The Hemp Ban is Coming, So Here’s Where You Can Buy $1 Grams of Weed Online Right Now

Remember when finding an eighth for $30 felt like a decent deal? Well, apparently, those days are long gone because LIT Farms is selling an entire ounce of weed for $29.99. Yes, a whole 28 grams. That breaks down to about $1.07 per gram, which is pretty ridiculous when you think about it. I’ve paid more for a preroll at a dispensary.

And before you assume it’s some random bag of leftover weed, LIT Farms actually has a pretty impressive selection of strains. We’re talking Runtz, Gelato, Zkittlez, and more.

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Some of these ounces were originally priced at $49.99, so you’re getting 40% off on top of an already cheap ounce. Not bad for anyone trying to stretch their weed budget.

So, What’s the Catch?

Well, they’re smalls. That’s pretty much it.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, smalls are the little buds that don’t quite make the cut when it comes to appearance. They’re sometimes called popcorn buds because, well, they look like popcorn.

LIT Farms sells these smaller nugs under its Essentials and Smalls collections. According to the company, they’re grown from the same strains as its regular flower and undergo the same lab testing. They’re just not the big, beautiful buds you’d expect to see in a fancy glass jar.

Personally, I’ve never understood why people get so hung up on nug size. Sure, a massive frosty bud is fun to look at, but unless you’re planning to frame it, you’re probably going to break it apart anyway.

And smalls aren’t necessarily less potent. The size of a bud alone doesn’t tell you how much THC it contains, although potency and overall quality can vary from batch to batch.

Strains You Can Get for $29.99 an Ounce

If you like fruity weed, Blue Zkittlez sounds like a good place to start. It’s a cross between Blue Diamond and the original Zkittlez, with sweet berry, citrus, and candy-like flavors. LIT Farms describes it as an indica-dominant hybrid with relaxing effects, so this might be one to save for when you’re done being productive for the day.

Runtz fans, here’s one for you. Purple Runtz combines Gelato #33 and Zkittlez, two strains that have produced a ridiculous number of popular crosses over the years. Expect fruity candy flavors mixed with a little creaminess, along with the purple hues the strain is named for. It’s another indica-leaning hybrid that LIT Farms describes as euphoric and relaxing.

Gelato and Wedding Cake in the same strain? That sounds pretty good to me. Gelato Cake brings together two dessert-inspired favorites, with vanilla, creamy gelato, and sweet cake flavors. At 26.89% THCA, it’s also one of the stronger options on this list, at least according to LIT Farms’ posted figures. The company describes its effects as relaxing and indica-heavy, making it more of an evening smoke.

Watermelon Mimosa sounds like something I’d order at a boozy brunch, but it’s actually a fruity hybrid with watermelon, citrus, and tropical flavors. Unlike some of the heavier strains on this list, LIT Farms describes this one as more uplifting and clear-headed. It could be an interesting pick for anyone who prefers daytime-friendly strains over something that’ll have them glued to the couch.

Not everyone wants their weed to smell like candy. If you’re into that funky, savory, almost offensive aroma some strains have, Garlic Sauce might be more your speed. LIT Farms lists GMO and Garlic Cookies genetics, along with pungent garlic, mushroom, and onion notes. Delicious? Depends on who you ask. It’s an indica-dominant strain with reportedly heavy, relaxing effects.

Apples ‘n Bananas has quite the family tree, combining Platinum Cookies, Granddaddy Purple, Blue Power, and Gelatti genetics. The name gives away the flavor profile: sweet apples, creamy bananas, and a little dessert-like sweetness. LIT Farms describes it as a balanced hybrid with uplifting effects followed by body relaxation. Not a bad option if you want something fruity without going straight for an indica.

How Much Weed Can You Actually Get for $30?

A full 28 grams. For context, that’s eight eighths, or enough to roll roughly 28 one-gram joints if you’re feeling particularly ambitious.

The $29.99 ounces aren’t the only bargains, either. LIT Farms has other smalls priced around $34.99, which works out to $1.25 per gram. Still pretty damn cheap.

There’s also free shipping on orders over $125. So, theoretically, you could grab five of the $29.99 ounces for $149.95 before taxes. That’s 140 grams of flower for less than $150.

Obviously, not everyone needs five ounces of weed sitting around their house. But if you’ve been watching flower prices creep up at your local dispensary, it’s hard not to do a double take at these numbers. LIT Farms also sells options with regular-sized buds if that aesthetic is more your style.

One thing worth mentioning is that this is THCA flower. THCA is the non-intoxicating precursor to THC, but when you smoke or vape it, heat converts it into THC. In other words, yes

Read our explainer on THCA vs. THC to learn more.

Stock Up Before the Hemp Ban

There’s also the rather inconvenient matter of the federal hemp crackdown looming on December 11, 2026.

New restrictions are scheduled to tighten the definition of legal hemp, including counting THCA toward total THC limits. That could effectively eliminate the federally legal online market for high-THCA flower like this.

So, while an ounce of weed for $29.99 sounds almost too good to be true, being able to order it online might not be an option for much longer.

There are already some restrictions, though. LIT Farms doesn’t ship these products to 17 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Minnesota, California, New Jersey, Nevada, or Vermont.

For everyone else, though, an ounce for thirty bucks is a pretty tempting reason to give the LIT Farms Smalls collection a look. Just keep in mind that prices and inventory can change.