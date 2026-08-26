These Perky-Looking THC Happy Pills from 1906 Bliss You Out

1906’s Bliss Drops look like happy pills, which is funny because that is basically the promise. There are 25 Drops in each canister—or cannister, if we’re doing the bit—and each one has 2mg THC + 5mg CBD. That’s a true microdose. I wouldn’t take one of these expecting to feel stoned, spacey, or obviously high. The whole point is softer than that.

The formula also has 100mg theobromine and 20mg sceletium tortuosum extract, also known as kanna. Theobromine is the mild stimulant found in cocoa, and kanna is a plant extract that shows up in mood and stress-support supplements. So Bliss is not just relying on a tiny amount of THC to do all the work.

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And that’s what made me curious. A 2mg THC tablet can only do so much on its own, especially if your tolerance is higher. But paired with CBD, theobromine, and kanna, it starts to work more as a pick-me-up. Not so much “I’m high,” but more so “why am I suddenly less tense, slightly more pleasant, and more productive?”

I’m not going to prescribe anyone happy pills. But as a discreet, low-dose tablet for people who want a softer mood shift, Bliss Drops had my attention.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Drops

1906’s Bliss Drops are tiny little mood-shift tablets, not “get high” pills. One Drop, or pill, has 2mg THC + 5mg CBD, so the dose is very micro. I noticed them slightly more when I took two, which brought it to 4mg THC + 10mg CBD. That was where I felt calmer, more positive, and less tense than I generally am.

Buy it if: you want a discreet microdose for mid-day stress, meetings, or a gentle pick-me-up.

you want a discreet microdose for mid-day stress, meetings, or a gentle pick-me-up. Skip it if: you want a gummy, a noticeable high, or something that feels recreational right away.

you want a gummy, a noticeable high, or something that feels recreational right away. Best part: the effect felt subtle but useful, like my mood had been quietly adjusted.

the effect felt subtle but useful, like my mood had been quietly adjusted. Biggest drawback: one Drop may be too low-dose if your THC tolerance is higher.

How I Tested 1906 Bliss Drops

I tried these mid-day, around the time I would usually talk myself into another caffeinated cup of chai. But instead, I took two Bliss Drops, which gave me 4mg THC + 10mg CBD total. One Drop felt a little too micro for what I wanted to test, and two still kept the dose low enough.

I also tried them before a meeting where I needed to be less tense and more normal, which is basically the whole promise of a product called Bliss. I wasn’t looking for a big edible effect. I wanted to see if they could shift my mood enough to help me finish tasks, stay positive, and stop carrying stress in my face.

The format made that easy. They look like tiny little happy pills, and they are discreet enough that taking them doesn’t feel like a whole weed ritual.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Like to Actually Take

These are not gummies pretending to be wellness. They are tablets, herbal supplements, and they look the part.

The Drops are small, minimal, and discreet in a way that makes them feel more like something from a vitamin bottle than a weed product. I get why 1906 calls them Drops, because “pills” sounds more intense, but visually, they are tiny happy pills.

That’s kind of what makes them useful. There’s no candy flavor to review, no sugar coating stuck in your teeth, and no edible smell. You just pop one and move on with your day.

The canister is also easy to keep around without feeling like you are carrying a bag of weed candy. For a product that’s supposed to be soft, subtle, and mood-focused, the format makes sense. It feels practical instead of recreational.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Bliss Drops felt subtle, but I did notice the shift. I felt it most clearly with two Drops, which put me at 4mg THC + 10mg CBD, and 200mg theobromine + 40mg kanna. That didn’t feel like being high, but It felt more like I had become the kind of person who is naturally a little calmer, a little more positive, and less physically tense for no dramatic reason.

The mood lift showed up around the 30-minute mark for me. It wasn’t an obvious, or unobvious edible entrance, but I caught myself moving through the rest of the day with more patience than I had before taking them.

The meeting test made the most sense. I took a Bliss Drop when I needed to be less tight and more socially functional, and it helped smooth the edges which I always seem to have. I could see myself taking these before a party or event where I want to feel more open without turning the whole thing into a weedy situation.

Mid-day was good too. Instead of grabbing another chai, I took two Drops and had enough of a pick-me-up to finish what I needed to finish. Soft, useful, motivated, and low-key.

Formula Notes

A single Bliss Drop only has 2mg THC + 5mg CBD, so I don’t think the micro THC and the low CBD doses are doing all the work here.

The other ingredients are part of the point. Each Drop also has 100mg theobromine, the mild stimulant found in cocoa, plus 20mg Sceletium tortuosum extract, also known as kanna. That combo makes more sense for a “Bliss” product than THC alone would.

Theobromine gives the formula a little lift, while the CBD keeps it from feeling too sharp. Theobromine and caffeine are also part of the same chemical family, but theobromine hits slower and lasts longer than caffeine. Kanna is the more interesting one to me because it is usually talked about in the mood-support and stress-support world. I’m not saying this is medicine, and I’m definitely not prescribing anyone tiny happy pills, but I do think the herbs helped explain why two Drops felt more noticeable than the THC number made me expect.

It felt like a softer replacement for the extra chai I usually want mid-day: a little calmer, a little brighter, and still able to finish the day without feeling like I took an edible-edible.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

1906 Bliss Drops at a Glance

Dose per Drop: 2mg THC + 5mg CBD

Functional ingredients: 100mg theobromine + 20mg kanna (sceletium tortuosum extract)

Best for:

Microdosing

Mid-day mood support

Social anxiety moments like parties or even big meetings

Gentle energy, pick-me-ups

Pros:

Very discreet format

No sugar or calories

Easy to travel with

Functional ingredients really boost this

Easy to take without making it a whole weed ritual

Cons:

One Drop may be too subtle for higher-tolerance people

Tablet format may feel a little medicinal

Effects are soft enough that some people may wonder if it is placebo

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

1906’s Bliss Drops cost $44 for a canister of 25 Drops. That comes out to $1.76 per Drop, or $3.52 for the two-Drop dose I liked better. For something I’d use as a mid-day pick-me-up before a meeting or work session, that feels reasonable, especially because this is not just a THC tablet with a cute name. It sure beats another order at a coffeeshop.

The value depends on your dose. If one Drop works for you, the canister lasts a while. If you’re like me and need two to notice the mood shift, you’ll go through it faster, but it still feels cheaper than buying another overpriced caffeinated beverage every time I need to become a better person for the afternoon.

1906 currently ships this to 40 states including D.C., except for Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats edibles like this.

The Last Drop

1906’s Bliss Drops are for when I want a mood adjustment and an energy boost, not a full edible experience.

One Drop was almost too subtle for me, but two made sense. I felt calmer, more positive, and a little more capable of finishing the day without needing another chai or pretending I was naturally that balanced.

I like the format’s ease too. No sugar, no gummy, no weed smell, no big ritual. Just a discreet little tablet that feels closer to a supplement than a recreational edible.

At $44 for 25 Drops, I’d buy these for mid-day stress, meetings, or social situations where I want to feel less tense without feeling high.