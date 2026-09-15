1906 Made a THC Drink That Fits in Your Wallet

There are already plenty of THC drinks pretending to replace your nightly glass of wine. The problem is that a six-pack of cannabis seltzers is still a six-pack of cans you have to buy, chill, carry around, and commit to drinking. 1906’s Off Duty takes a much smaller approach.

Each soap bar-sized box comes with 10 flat little packets containing 5mg THC + 5mg CBD. You fold the packet until it snaps, squeeze the 3ml shot into whatever you’re already drinking, and suddenly your chai, Diet Coke, mocktail, or sparkling water is a weed drink. And these things are tiny. Like, actually fit-in-your-wallet tiny.

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That convenience ended up being the part I liked most. Instead of deciding if I want a weed drink before leaving the house, I can throw one of these in my purse or pocket and figure it out later. Going to a bar? Make the mocktail THC-infused. Drinking tea after work? Now it’s THC tea.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Sips

1906 Off Duty is an unflavored, fast-acting THC drink mixer with 5mg THC + 5mg CBD per packet. 1906 says it should kick in within 20 minutes, and that was pretty much dead-on for me. One packet is probably a sweet spot for beginners or lower-tolerance consumers. I personally needed two, giving me 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, to get the kind of buzz I was looking for.

Buy it if: you want to make your own weed drinks without carrying cans around, especially for bars, parties, travel, or after-work drinks.

you want to make your own weed drinks without carrying cans around, especially for bars, parties, travel, or after-work drinks. Skip it if: 5mg THC barely registers for you and you don’t want to burn through two packets at a time.

5mg THC barely registers for you and you don’t want to burn through two packets at a time. Best part: these might be the most portable THC drinks I’ve tried. They can literally fit in a wallet.

these might be the most portable THC drinks I’ve tried. They can literally fit in a wallet. Biggest drawback: snapping the packet is slightly trickier than it looks, and there’s only one dose strength.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested 1906 Off Duty

I tried Off Duty right after work, which felt like the most obvious time to use something literally called Off Duty.

I already had a mug of chai going because I needed a little caffeine pick-me-up, so that became my test drink. I used two packets since 5mg THC is pretty light for me, bringing the total to 10mg THC + 10mg CBD.

Snapping them open was probably the hardest part. You have to bend the hard plastic card until it cracks open in the middle, and it takes a bit more pressure than I expected. Definitely do that directly over your drink. The first time, I could easily see someone snapping it and accidentally shooting their weed juice somewhere other than the glass.

Once it was actually in there, though, there wasn’t much to it. It’s only 3ml of liquid per packet, so two of them disappeared into my chai immediately. No stirring forever, no powder sitting at the bottom, and no weird texture.

It’s technically unflavored, although I could pick up a very slight weediness if I paid attention. In chai, it was basically a non-issue. I imagine you’d notice it more in plain water or seltzer, but anything with an actual flavor should cover it pretty easily.

That’s also where I started seeing the appeal beyond just using this as an alcohol replacement. You can put it in whatever you’re already drinking. Tea worked great, but I could just as easily see myself throwing one into a soda, smoothie, milkshake, or mocktail. You’re not buying a specific THC drink flavor and hoping you like it. You’re basically just adding THC and CBD to the drink you already wanted.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

I started feeling it at around 20 minutes, so 1906’s fast-acting claim was pretty accurate for me. The first thing I noticed was that I just felt more relaxed. Then a little giddy. Nothing dramatic, but definitely enough to know the THC was doing its job. It was a very easy, mellow high.

The chai was still giving me some caffeine, but I didn’t get that slightly wired feeling I sometimes get from it. Maybe the CBD helped take the edge off, maybe I just happened to be having a chill night. Either way, the combo worked for me. This is also why I’d probably use two packets again. At 5mg THC, I’d expect the effect to be pretty light for me. 10mg felt much more like an actual after-work buzz.

I didn’t get sleepy right away either. I stayed up for a while, hung out, did my usual nighttime stuff, and eventually went to bed. I slept really well that night, which was a nice bonus.

The whole experience felt more like pouring myself a drink after work instead of just getting high. That’s probably the best use case for Off Duty.

The Packaging Is the Point

I really like how these look. The box is basically just black and white, which feels almost strange for a weed product. I’m so used to cannabis brands putting loud colors, fruit, gradients, or giant THC lettering on everything. This barely looks like weed at all.

The individual packets are just as simple, and they’re ridiculously thin. I wasn’t exaggerating about the wallet thing earlier. You can actually stick a few in there, or toss them in a pocket or small purse without really thinking about it. That’s a big part of why I’d choose these over bringing a canned THC drink somewhere. I don’t need to carry the actual drink with me. I can show up at a bar or party, order whatever I want, and snap one into it.

They’re also pretty incognito. Someone would have to actually look at the packet and read it to know what it is. For a product that’s meant to be used when you’re out, that makes way more sense to me than packaging that announces “WEED” from across the room.

Check out more of our favorite THC drink mixers here.

1906 Off Duty At a Glance

Dose per packet: 5mg THC + 5mg CBD

Dietary notes: Vegan, gluten-free, zero sugar

Flavor: Unflavored

Best for:

After-work drinks

Taking it to bars or parties

Adding into mocktails, tea, coffee, sodas

Lower-to-moderate THC tolerances

Pros:

Actually fits in a wallet

Mixes into basically any drink

Very little noticeable flavor

Discreet packaging

Cons:

5mg THC may be too light for higher-tolerance consumers

Snapping the packet takes a little practice

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

A box of Off Duty comes with 10 packets for $45, so each 5mg THC + 5mg CBD serving costs $4.50. At one packet, I think the price is pretty reasonable. You’re getting roughly the same dose as a lot of canned THC drinks, except this takes up basically no space and lets you choose what you’re actually drinking.

My problem is that I personally want 10mg THC, which means I need two. Now my $4.50 drink add-on is $9. That’s why I really wish 1906 made a stronger version. The 5mg dose is probably perfect for someone newer to THC or looking for a lighter buzz, but a 10mg packet would make way more sense for me and anyone else who already knows 5mg isn’t going to do much.

Off Duty is currently available for delivery across most of the U.S. The states where 1906 does not currently ship are Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

Check out our state-by-state THC buying guide to learn more about how your state treats mixers like this.

The Bottom Line

I don’t really need another canned weed drink. What I do like is being able to turn whatever I’m already drinking into one, and that’s where Off Duty won me over.

I liked it in my chai, it hit me in around 20 minutes, and two packets gave me the 10mg buzz I was looking for. The 5mg dose is probably better for someone with a lower tolerance, but I still wish there were a 10mg version so I wasn’t spending $9 every time.

The best part is still how little space these take up. I can keep one in my wallet, order a mocktail or soda somewhere, and decide on the spot if I want to make it a weed drink. That’s probably how I’d actually use Off Duty. It’s not some elaborate THC beverage I have to plan around, but it’s a nice surprise to keep in my bag until I want it.