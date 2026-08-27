I Review Motorcycles for a Living, and This Motocross-Style Ebike Makes Me Jealous

This is an ebike I’d been waiting years for. Back in December 2024 Lectric Bikes bought Juiced Bikes, spent more than a year resurrecting it, and relaunched the brand earlier this year with the Juiced Scrambler, a moto-style ebike that’s all new for 2026. Just look at the thing. Nevermind that it’s a class two ebike whose electric motor will power you to 20 MPH; it looks fast even when it’s standing still.

Now for Labor Day Juiced is offering $245 of free accessories with the Scrambler designed to make it look even more like you just rode it off the motocross track and into your garage. Not bad at all for an ebike that starts at $1,699, which still in this day and age qualifies as an ebike closer to the affordable end of the market rather than the middle.

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an all-new moto ebike for 2026

I’d gotten to know the original Juiced Scrambler well. I tested it all around the streets of post-pandemic Brooklyn, and I was bummed when Juiced went out of business in 2024. It was a sick bike, and I preferred it to the old Super73.

Fast forward to 2026, and Lectric—which had acquired the brand—relaunched Juiced as its own brand alongside Lectric. Rather than continue on with the same old bikes, Juiced drew up a clean-sheet design for a new range of bikes. The all-new Scrambler is the first in the retooled lineup.

Now there’s a 2026 Scrambler sitting in the bike garage of my building, and compared to the old model it’s an entire evolutionary leap. It’s like one of those natural science museum exhibits where you move from one display of a fish with wonky little legs to its descendent, a sleek mammal with powerful legs.

The old Scrambler was a sweet bike, but it looked like a Covid-era bike because it was designed in that era. The battery wasn’t hidden, and the profile was squared off. The new Scrambler is sleek, like somebody managed to fashion handlebars and wheels to a big knife blade. The bench seat is larger than the old one, at least going off my memory, and so you’d be able to stick a passenger behind you more easily.

the free haul

For Labor Day, Juiced is throwing in $245 of free stuff with the purchase of either the hardtail Scrambler ($1,699) or full suspension Scrambler ($1,899). You get a handlebar bag, handlebar pad, fenders, headplate, sticker pack, and personalized nameplate to complete the motocross look of your Scrambler.

Most ebikes continued on as motorized versions of existing bicycle categories. The ebike niche that is dirtbike-style ebikes has exploded with electrification over the past few years. I’ve ridden and owned dirtbikes, and it never ceases to amaze me how closely modern ebikes get to feeling like electric analogues, just with a pair of pedals sprouting out the sides like a handlebar moustache.

If I were looking for a ride within the city, one that I wasn’t going to take out on the highway, I’d snag a motocross-style ebike like this rather than an electric scooter or a full-blown motorcycle. Same style, but I’d be able to charge it at home and take advantage of the city’s bike lanes.

Digging the all-new Juiced Scrambler and like the sound of free stuff? You have through the end of the day on September 8 to take advantage of this deal. So if you party a little too hard on September 7, Labor Day, you still have a day of grace to get in on this offer before it speeds off into the sunset.