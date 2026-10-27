My 5 Favorite Camino Gummies, Ranked (And Two Huge Reasons to Stock Up Now)

I’ve eaten a lot of THC gummies over the years, but Kiva’s Camino lineup is one I keep coming back to. Between the flavors, the consistency, and the way each formula is designed around a particular experience, they’ve earned a permanent spot in my edible rotation.

Unfortunately, there’s a good reason to stock up on your favorites right now. With federal restrictions on hemp-derived THC approaching in December, Kiva is preparing to end direct online ordering of its hemp-derived Camino gummies. The brand isn’t disappearing from licensed dispensaries, but having these delivered straight to your door won’t be an option for much longer.

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At least there’s some good news before that happens. VICE readers can use code VICEBOGO through October 31 to buy one full-size Camino tin and get a second for 50% off. The offer works on any full-size Camino gummies and can be used once per customer.

Kiva Camino Gummies & Sours Available at Kiva Confections SHOP CAMINO →

I’ve reviewed quite a few Caminos for VICE, and while I genuinely enjoyed all five on this list, I definitely have favorites. Some are better for daytime adventures, others for unwinding, and a couple have surprised me with just how accurately they deliver on their names.

So, before the online ordering window closes, here are my five favorites, ranked.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC

If I could only choose one Camino to stock up on, it would be Watermelon Spritz Uplifting. No hesitation.

First of all, the flavor is fucking phenomenal. It’s juicy, refreshing watermelon with the perfect amount of sour sugar, without tasting like artificial watermelon candy. I’ve said this before, but I genuinely wish Kiva made a non-infused version because I could eat these all day.

The high is just as good. About 45 minutes after taking one, I felt noticeably more creative, motivated, and focused. I was in a great mood and somehow found myself getting more work done than usual. That’s not typically what I expect from a THC gummy, but I’ll happily take it.

I’ve also tried two at once, bringing my dose to 20mg THC, which was even more fun with my tolerance. It’s definitely not where I’d recommend a beginner start, though. Even one gummy packs a decent punch.

Read my full Watermelon Spritz ‘Uplifting’ review.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 5mg THCV

Energy gummies can be hit or miss, especially when you’re expecting them to do something other than just get you stoned. But Tropical Burst actually surprised me.

I tested these during a family beach day in Santa Monica, which turned out to be the perfect setting. Between the heat, sand, and everything involved in spending an afternoon at the beach, I needed something that wouldn’t leave me feeling like a melted popsicle.

The combination of THC and THCV gave me a noticeably energized, upbeat high without feeling jittery or overstimulated. I was still high, obviously, but I felt much more engaged and awake than I typically would on an edible.

The tropical lemonade-like flavor is another winner. It’s sweet, citrusy, and sour in all the right ways. I also accidentally left the gummies in a hot car, and somehow they survived without melting into one giant blob. Not that I’d recommend testing that yourself.

Read my full Tropical Burst ‘Energy’ review.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC

I originally tested Excite before heading out to a party, but the night ended up taking a slightly different direction. Let’s just say these gummies got a more intimate test drive than I planned.

Despite the name, I wouldn’t necessarily call Excite a sex gummy. It’s more of a going-out gummy that makes whatever you’re doing feel a little more interesting. I felt relaxed but energized, with a pleasant body buzz and heightened sensitivity that made the experience especially enjoyable.

For my tolerance, one 5mg gummy provided a pretty subtle lift, while two felt more appropriate for a night out. Just know that these took a little over an hour to kick in, so they’re not something I’d take expecting immediate results.

And the wild cherry flavor? Delicious. Sweet and bold without crossing into cough syrup territory, which is always a risk with cherry-flavored anything.

Read my full Wild Cherry ‘Excite’ review.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 10mg CBG

I put Recover to the test after completing three workout classes back to back. Yes, three. By the time I finished, practically every muscle in my body was begging me to sit down.

These gummies contain twice as much CBG as THC, and while the research on CBG and physical recovery is still developing, I was curious to see how the combination would feel after putting my body through all that.

About 45 minutes after taking one, I noticed myself relaxing. My muscles were obviously still sore, but I wasn’t nearly as bothered by the discomfort. I felt happier, calmer, and perfectly content doing absolutely nothing for the rest of the day.

I’ve also tried two at once, although I actually preferred one for this particular experience. The lighter THC dose made it easier to unwind without feeling overly stoned.

The Freshly Squeezed flavor is pretty spot-on, too. Think tangy tangerine juice in gummy form rather than your typical orange candy.

Read my full Freshly Squeezed Recover review.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Dose per gummy: 2mg THC + 6mg CBD

Last on my ranking, but certainly not least, is Sparkling Pear Social. And I actually think this might be one of the most useful formulas in the entire lineup, especially for people who don’t want a noticeable THC high.

I’ve taken these before dinner parties, larger gatherings, public speaking engagements, and even professional meetings. Rather than feeling stoned, I noticed I was calmer and less caught up in my own thoughts.

As someone who teaches cannabis science classes and occasionally speaks at conferences, I appreciate something that can help me feel more comfortable without making me feel noticeably intoxicated.

The 2mg THC dose is much lighter than the other gummies on this list, with 6mg CBD balancing things out. It’s not what I’d reach for when I want to get properly high, but that’s also the point.

Flavor-wise, Sparkling Pear is crisp, lightly fruity, and almost reminiscent of sparkling apple cider. It’s a nice change of pace from the sweeter, more candy-like options.

Read my full Sparkling Pear Social review.

One Last Chance to Stock Up

Part of why I love Camino is that there’s genuinely something for different moods and occasions. I don’t always want the same high, and I appreciate having options that feel distinct from one another.

With Kiva preparing to stop direct online ordering in December, I’m definitely going to miss the convenience of getting these hemp-derived gummies delivered. Thankfully, the state-licensed versions of Camino aren’t going anywhere, so dispensary shoppers should still have options depending on where they live.

But if you’ve been meaning to try Camino, or already have a few favorites of your own, now is a pretty good time to grab another tin, or two.

Use code VICEBOGO at checkout through October 31 to get 50% off your second full-size Camino tin. The discount applies to any full-size Camino gummies and is limited to one use per customer.

Personally, I’ll be stocking up on Watermelon Spritz first. Priorities.