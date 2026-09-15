For Under $100, This Dash Cam Can Save You Thousands (When It Really, Really Counts)

Your “word” isn’t worth much more than your breath to an insurance company or an officer. What you need when you’re facing down a claims adjuster, judge, or cop is cold, hard video. Having footage isn’t enough. It helps for it to be clear enough to read license plates, and for it to have decent night vision so that you’re not just showing them a poor imitation of The Blair Witch Project.

The 70mai A810 Lite has dual cameras, front and rear, so that you can catch not just the guy who cut you off merging onto the highway, but also that jerk who’s tailgating the shit out of you. And even though it retails for $150, you’ll find its street price is a downright affordable $90 most of the time.

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what to know about the 70mai

The phrase “budget dash cams” can leave a bit of a sour taste in the mouth, but as camera technology advances and prices fall, you no longer have to spend a bundle to get one with decent-enough resolution to clearly spot license plates on cars speeding by in the night. The 70mai A810 Lite isn’t the most fully-featured dash cam out there, and it’s lack of a capacitor means that use in extremely hot locations, such as Phoenix, may be questionable, but at under $100 it’s affordable enough that there’s no good reason anymore not to be driving around with, at least, this budget dash cam.

pros and cons

Pros:

Commonly available for under $100

4K resolution (front camera)

Capacitor suitable for hot climates

Cons

Only 1080p for rear camera

how we tested

We plonked the 70mai A810 Lite on the dashboard of our car and drove through New York’s streets day and night. We tested it driving into the sun, on overcast days when the lighting was poor, and in the rain and then looked at the video to see how well we could make out other cars (and their license plates) on the feed.

road testing the 70mai

credit: 70mai

Let’s be upfront about the 70mai A810 Lite. You’re not buying the best on the market. It’s a budget dash cam, but one with adequate specifications. Its GalaxyCore image sensor isn’t the best on the dash cam market, even compared to mid-priced dash cams, but you’re not saddled with a dash cam that provides blurry video that can’t clearly show a license plate, or poor night vision that makes after-dark driving a crapshoot.

The A810 Lite is about as cheap as it gets before you end up with a dash cam that looks like it has cataracts. Though it retails for $150, I consistently see it for sale at $90. Pretty good for a forward-facing camera that shoots in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), which is fairly impressive at this price. It’s balanced by the 1080p resolution of the rear-facing camera. If I had to choose, I’d rather have a strong front camera and weak rear than two middling ones.

The 140-degree field of view out of the front camera is enough to capture not just cars on the road in front of you, but also those waiting on the sidelines (and potentially pulling out in front of you). It takes an SD card up to 512GB, which should be long enough to last a few long days of driving or up to a couple of weeks of normal driving before it starts to automatically overwrite the older footage on the card.

The A810 Lite uses a capacitor and not a lithium-ion battery (unlike the plain A810), which means it’ll be fine even in the hottest climates Capacitor-powered dash cams withstand hot temperatures better than lithium-ion-powered dash cams, and the inside of a car can get ludicrously hot.

alternative dash cams

70mai provides the most compelling argument to upgrade over the A810 Lite. The 70mai A810S ditches its younger sibling’s GalaxyCore image sensor for a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor, which underpins most of the top-notch dash cams. That means better image quality. It also uses a capacitor, so it’s a smarter buy in very hot climates.

The Viofo Dash Cam Front A119 Mini 2 uses the Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor that’s the de facto choice of damn near every mid- and upper-range dash cam on the market. It’s the same one as in the 70mai A810S, and it beats the 70mai A810 Lite’s GalaxyCore image sensor. The Viofo, though, trades away 4K front/1080p rear resolution for 2K both front and rear.

Do I need a Dash cam with a capacitor?

Most dash cams use a lithium-ion battery, which is fine in most cases but degrade quickly under serious heat. Remember that the interior of a car can rocket well past 150 degrees in direct sunlight, even when the exterior temperature is below 100 degrees. A dash cam that uses a capacitor instead of a lithium-ion battery can withstand the heat better. If you live in an area known for extreme heat, such as the Southwest, buy a model with a capacitor and not a lithium-ion battery.

HOw’s a dash cam better than an action cam?

credit: 70mai

Ten years ago when somebody said they had a dash cam, they just as likely meant that they’d mounted a GoPro to the dashboard of their car. And with as good as action cams like the GoPro Hero 13 Black are, they’re missing a few functions.

For one, you don’t need a dash cam to be as rain-resistant, dust-resistant, and impact-resistant as an action cam. Dash cams continuously rewrite over your memory card, saving the most recent video and overwriting the oldest. Compare that to an action cam, with which you’ll need to periodically and constantly take out the SD card and wipe out the video footage to make room for more driving footage. This will happen constantly, since a cam racks up a lot of driving footage. And some dash cams also automatically save footage to prevent it from being overwritten when they sense an impact, which action cams don’t do. Use the right tool for the job.

the bottom line

The 70mai A810 Lite is a much easier recommendation at its $90 street price than its $150 retail price. The only reason dash cams weren’t a standard piece of driving equipment decades ago is because the technology wasn’t there at that price.

But it’s a no-brainer these days to have something to back you up in case of a wreck. Consider the fact that a decent one will last for years and adds up to a rounding error on the cost of your car itself. The 70mai A810 Lite isn’t the most fully featured, but it hits its mark for those who can’t be bothered to pay hundreds for a fancier dash cam but who still want a high-resolution camera with solid night vision.