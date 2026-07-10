It’s 7/10. Celebrate OIL Day with These Hash and Rosin Picks You Can Buy Online

710 is basically the concentrate lover’s holiday. Flip the number upside down and it spells “OIL,” which is one of the main reasons why July 10 has become the day for dabs, hash, rosin, resin, badder, diamonds, and every sticky little jar that makes flower feel like the warm-up.

But if you’re shopping online for 7/10, hash and rosin are where things get interesting. These are the concentrate categories that still feel the most connected to the plant, especially when you’re looking at solventless options made without butane, propane, or other hydrocarbon solvents. Rosin is the modern dabber’s favorite: flavorful, terpene-rich, and made with heat and pressure. Hash is the old-school classic: resin collected, pressed, sifted, rolled, or cured into something you can dab, crumble, or sprinkle into flower.

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Whether you’re looking for proper rosin for your e-rig, a piatella-style hash that feels like a flex, or dry sift you can add to a joint, these are the best hash and rosin concentrates to buy online for 7/10.

Cold Cure Rosin

Yumz’s Grape Cream Cake Cold Cure THCA Live Rosin is the pick for anyone who wants solventless rosin with a softer, easier-to-work-with texture. Cold cure simply means the rosin is cured at cooler temperatures after pressing, which helps turn it into a creamier budder/badder-style consistency that is easier to scoop, dab, and load into a banger or e-rig.

This rosin is made from fresh-frozen source material and extracted with heat and pressure instead of chemical solvents, which is the whole reason people seek out live rosin in the first place. The goal is flavor, terpene preservation, and a concentrate that still feels connected to the plant.

The Grape Cream Cake strain makes this especially appealing if you like dessert-forward concentrates. As a cross of Grape Pie and Wedding Crashers, it has the kind of lineage that tells you exactly where it wants to live: sweet, creamy, fruity, and rich enough to feel like a proper 7/10 treat. This is the jar I’d buy for someone who wants their rosin to taste more like dessert.

Best for: dessert terps, cold cure workable texture, low to medium temp dabs

dessert terps, cold cure workable texture, low to medium temp dabs Use in: glass rig, e-rig, dab vape pen

glass rig, e-rig, dab vape pen Extract: THCA live rosin, cold cure

THCA live rosin, cold cure Strain: Grape Cream Cake (Grape Pie x Wedding Crashers)

Modern Herb Co’s Tropicana Cherry THCA Live Rosin brings the brighter side of cold cure into the roundup. After something rich and dessert-leaning like Grape Cream Cake, this is the jar for people who want citrus, cherry, and a little more daytime energy from their 7/10 stash.

Tropicana Cherry is a cross of Tropicana Cookies and Cherry Cookies F3, which explains why the profile is so loud in the fruit lane. It hits the nose with sharp citrus, ripe cherry, sweet tropical notes, and a little earthy finish underneath. In cold cure rosin, that kind of strain has room to feel juicy without getting too syrupy.

The product itself is a 1g THCA live rosin, so it fits cleanly into the solventless side of the list. I’d dab this when I want something that tastes bright, especially in an e-rig or medium-temp dab setup. Tropicana Cherry feels like the kind of rosin you buy because you actually want to taste the concentrate.

Best for: citrus terps, daytime high, low to medium temp dabs

citrus terps, daytime high, low to medium temp dabs Use in: glass rig, e-rig, dab vape pen

glass rig, e-rig, dab vape pen Extract: cold cure live rosin THCA

cold cure live rosin THCA Strain: Tropicana Cherry (Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Cookies F3)

Live Rosin Sauce

Apple Fritter already sounds like something you’d want in rosin form. It’s gassy, a little sweet like baked-good-ish, and the kind of strain that benefits from being turned into something saucier and more terp-heavy.

Yumz’s THC-A Apple Fritter Live Rosin Sauce is made from fresh-frozen flower and extracted without chemical solvents, using heat and pressure to pull out the resin. Since it’s in saucy form, it’s meant to hold onto more of the plant’s natural cannabinoids and terpenes, which is what gives rosin sauce its fuller flavor and aroma.

The strain itself is a cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, so the profile is tart fruit, cookie sweetness, pastry notes, and some earthy funk underneath.

Best for: flavorful dabs, terp-heavy rosin, low-temp dabs

flavorful dabs, terp-heavy rosin, low-temp dabs Use in: glass rig, e-rig, dab vape pen

glass rig, e-rig, dab vape pen Extract: THCA live rosin sauce

THCA live rosin sauce Strain: Apple Fritter (Sour Apple x Animal Cookies)

Piatella Hash

Piatella is one of those hash extraction styles that sounds like something only heady people talk about until you realize the appeal is pretty simple: soft, buttery, terp-heavy hash that feels more refined than the crumbly stuff you might be used to.

Yumz’s Rainbow Beltz Piatella Hash is made from ice water hash that gets cold-cured into a smooth, pliable texture. That cold cure is what gives piatella its signature consistency. It starts with trichome-rich hash, then slowly settles into something more spreadable and aromatic without needing chemical solvents or high heat.

A cross of Zkittlez and Moonbow, the strain already leans candy-bright and fruit-heavy, with lemon, lime, grape, and berry notes. In piatella form, that profile has room to feel a little richer and more polished than a standard flower topper.

This is the hash I’d put in the “hash nerd” lane of the roundup. It’s still versatile enough to dab at low temps, as a flower bowl topper, or a joint enhancement like for a “hash-hole.” The real draw is the texture: soft, flavorful, and a little more special than your usual rosin jar.

Best for: piatella beginners, candy-fruit terps, low temp dabs and slow burning flower

piatella beginners, candy-fruit terps, low temp dabs and slow burning flower Use in: glass rig, flower bowl topper, hash-hole joints

glass rig, flower bowl topper, hash-hole joints Extract: piatella hash / ice water hash

piatella hash / ice water hash Strain: Rainbow Beltz (Zkittlez x Moonbow)

Strawberry Runtz is the sweeter, more dessert-leaning piatella pick. A cross of Kushberries and White Runtz: berry-forward, creamy, candy-like, and easy to understand if you already gravitate toward sweet, fruity cultivars.

Yumz’s Strawberry Runtz Piatella Hash is made through ice water extraction and cold-cured into a soft, workable texture. It keeps the same piatella appeal as the Rainbow Beltz jar — solventless hash with a richer consistency — but the flavor profile is a little more approachable for anyone who already likes sweet strains.

The page lists Strawberry Runtz at 78% THCA, so this is still very much a concentrated product. It’s the kind of hash I’d use in small amounts, especially if you’re adding it to flower instead of taking a dedicated low-temp dab.

Best for: sweet hash, berry-forward terps, flower topper or joint/hash-hole

sweet hash, berry-forward terps, flower topper or joint/hash-hole Use in: glass rig, flower bowl topper, hash-hole joints

glass rig, flower bowl topper, hash-hole joints Extract: piatella hash / ice water hash

piatella hash / ice water hash Strain: Strawberry Runtz (Kushberries x White Runtz)

Old School Hash

MOOD’s Himalayan Hash brings some actual old-world hash energy into the roundup. It’s made from a Himalayan landrace indica, so the appeal is more spicy, peppery, herbal, resinous depth. After a few rosin jars and fruit-forward hash picks, this one feels like the one for people who want their 7/10 stash to have a little history behind it.

Temple ball-style hash is the kind of concentrate that asks you to slow down. The resin is pressed or rolled into a dense ball and cured until the outside oxidizes and gets darker while the inside stays soft, sticky, and aromatic. You break off a small piece, warm it up between your fingers if needed, and work it into a bowl, joint, pipe, or chillum.

This is the hash I’d try when I want to stretch out a session instead of rushing into another dab. A tiny piece can add a rich, earthy layer to flower, and the landrace profile makes it feel more classic than trendy.

Best for: slower and heavier sessions

slower and heavier sessions Use in: flower bowl topper, crumbled in joints, chillum pipes

flower bowl topper, crumbled in joints, chillum pipes Extract: temple ball rolled hash

temple ball rolled hash Strain: Himalayan Hash (Himalayan landrace indica)

Yumz’s Manali Cream Hash keeps the old-school hash lane going, but it’s softer and more approachable than the temple ball-style pick. The appeal here is right in the name: creamy, pliable hash that you can actually work into a bowl, pipe, or joint without feeling like you need a whole hash ritual first.

Manali Cream is inspired by the hash traditions of Manali, India, a region with deep charas and hand-rubbed hash history. This version is mechanically separated, so I’d think of it as a Manali-style cream hash rather than a literal hand-rubbed charas. What matters for the roundup is the texture: smooth, workable, and easy to break down into flower.

At 37.5% THCA, this isn’t trying to compete with most rosin jars on raw potency. It’s more of a session enhancer than a one-hit knockout, with enough CBG in the mix to make the cannabinoid profile feel a little more rounded.

Best for: old-school hash, joints, bowls, mellow concentrate sessions

old-school hash, joints, bowls, mellow concentrate sessions Use in: flower bowl topper, crumbled in joints, chillum pipes

flower bowl topper, crumbled in joints, chillum pipes Extract: Manali-style cream hash

Manali-style cream hash Strain: Manali (Indian landrace indica)

Dry Sift Hash

Yumz’s La Mousse THCA Dry Sift Hash in Forbidden Fruit is the easiest hash in the lineup to picture yourself actually using. Dry sift is made by separating trichomes from the plant with fine screens, which gives you a concentrate that feels less fussy than a sticky rosin jar or a dense temple ball.

This one has a soft, airy, mousse-like texture, so it’s built for sprinkling into a joint, dusting over a bowl, or adding a little extra punch to flower without turning the whole session into a dab setup. It’s the most practical 7/10 pick here for someone who still mainly smokes flower but wants the holiday upgrade.

Forbidden Fruit is a cross of Cherry Pie and Tangie, which has a darker fruit and citrus profile. Think cherry, berry, tropical fruit, orange, and a little earthy sweetness underneath. In dry sift form, those notes can layer into flower without completely taking over the strain you’re already smoking.

Best for: flower smokers

flower smokers Use in: flower bowl topper, sprinkled in joints

flower bowl topper, sprinkled in joints Extract: La Mousse THCA dry sift hash

La Mousse THCA dry sift hash Strain: Forbidden Fruit (Cherry Pie x Tangie)

How to Shop for Hash & Rosin Online

Check the Extraction Method

If you care about solventless concentrates, look for terms like ice water hash, dry sift, heat and pressure, live rosin, cold cure, or solventless. These usually signal that the product was made without hydrocarbon solvents.

Look at the Texture

Cold cure rosin should usually be creamy, buttery, or badder-like. Piatella should be soft, rich, and pliable. Dry sift should be loose, sandy, or mousse-like. Cream hash should be pliable enough to work into flower without feeling like a rock.

Match the Product to your Gear

Rosin makes the most sense if you have a glass rig, e-rig, or dab pen/vape. Dry sift and cream hash make more sense if you mostly smoke flower and want to upgrade a joint or bowl. Piatella sits somewhere in the middle: it’s technically hash, but it’s a connoisseur format that deserves careful use.

And as always, go low and slow. Concentrates can be extremely potent. Start with less than you think you need, especially if you are topping flower with hash or taking your first dab of the day.

Read our How to Dab explainer for more dabbing guidance.

Hash it Out

For 7/10, the rosin picks are where I’d start. Yumz’s Grape Cream Cake Cold Cure Rosin is the dessert-leaning jar, Modern Herb Co’s Tropicana Cherry brings the citrus-cherry side, and Yumz’s Apple Fritter Live Rosin Sauce is the one for people who want a saucier, terp-heavy dab with that gassy apple profile.

The hash side is where the roundup gets more fun. Rainbow Beltz Piatella is the connoisseur pick, Strawberry Runtz Piatella is the sweeter option within that, and MOOD’s Himalayan Hash brings in the old-world temple ball-style vibe. Manali Cream Hash is the softer, more traditional-feeling flower enhancer, while La Mousse Forbidden Fruit Dry Sift is the easiest one to sprinkle into a joint or bowl.

If you’re buying one thing, go with the rosin that matches your terp preference: creamy dessert, bright fruit, or apple-fritter funk. If you’re building a real 7/10 stash, grab one rosin, one piatella, and one hash topper. That gives you the whole spread: dab, melt, crumble, sprinkle, repeat.