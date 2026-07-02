This Heat Wave Sucks, So Blow Summer Away With These Air Conditioners On Sale

Fans and dehumidifiers only go so far when the temperature approaches and exceeds 100 degrees Fahrenheit. This Frigidaire 5,000 BTU Window A/C is $60 off, which is wild because people are buying up A/C units in this nearly nationwide heat dome as if they were ice cream cones.

When I checked on A/C deals a couple of weeks ago, most units were sold out. There are a few more available now, but with that in mind I wouldn’t necessarily take it as a given that the pickings will be rich if you sit on this deal for long.

Videos by VICE

turn your home into a cooler ranch

I’ve chosen the version with electronic controls because it looks swankier and cleaner than the identical unit with mechanical controls, and it’s only $10 more. This Frigidaire’s 5,000 BTU rating means that, according to Frigidaire, it’s good for rooms of up to about 150 square feet. Think a 10′ by 15′ room. So bedrooms and small offices, not big living rooms. If you want an A/C unit for a larger room, look for one with higher BTU.

Walmart is selling it at a lower price than Amazon: $161.97 versus Amazon’s $189. Because Amazon’s prices seem to change direction as much as the wind, I’m including both links here, but because this is the exact same air conditioner at two sites, buy it wherever it’s cheapest.

more air conditioners worth looking at

The beauty of the Midea U-Shaped Window A/C is that it doesn’t hang down beneath the windowsill. You close the window down over the thin part, which means you don’t have to create a gasket around a more-open window, like a traditional window A/C, and the noisy compressor on the opposite side of the mostly-closed window doesn’t intrude as much on your room’s quiet. At 8,000 BTU, it can cover rooms up to 350 square feet or so.

Need to cool a room bigger than the 5,000-BTU Frigidaire’s 150 square feet or the 8,0000-BTU Midea’s 350 square feet? Step up to the Midea Smart Inverter U-Shaped Window Air Conditioner 12,000 BTU. That should suffice for rooms up to 550 square feet. That’s like the size of a whole-floor attic. If your room isn’t that big and lesser BTUs will suffice, getting a huge A/C will just waste energy (which is money) and not help you much more.

The GE Profile ClearView Window Air Conditioner 8,300 BTU is also on sale and goes in a different direction than the Mideas featured above. Literally. It’s also a U-shaped window A/C unit, but rather than curving upward and blocking much of your view out the lower part of the window, it curves downward so that you can still (mostly) enjoy the view outside.