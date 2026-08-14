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The Air Jordan 10 “Taxi” Is Coming in 2027 With a Sneaker-History First

The new Jordans will feature a divisive new design choice.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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Jordan Brand just gave sneakerheads something to obsess over for the next nine months. According to leaks from @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, the Air Jordan 10 “Taxi” is tentatively lined up for a May 21, 2027 release, and it’s arriving in a “Taxi” yellow-and-black colorway with alternating black-and-white branding.

The bigger story isn’t the color, though. Sneaker News reports this will be the first time Nike Air branding has ever appeared on an Air Jordan 10, a silhouette that’s stuck to Jumpman-only branding since it launched in 1994. That’s not a small swap for longtime collectors. Nike Air callouts on Jordan retros have been a divisive choice for years, splitting fans on whether it honors the shoe’s basketball-tech roots or messes too much with an established look. This “Taxi” pair introduces Nike Air to an entirely new model, not just a new colorway.

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via sneakerfiles.com

The “Taxis” are rumored to come in at a $215 price point, with the release not expected to be limited, which is amazing news for all of us who’ve had to battle the bots. Still, May 2027 is a long way off, and Jordan Brand hasn’t put out an official confirmation, so treat the specifics as reported rather than official.

3 Air Jordans You Can Actually Buy Right Now

If waiting nine-plus months for a shoe isn’t your thing, here are three three other pairs worth a look while “Taxi” rumors keep developing. They aren’t 10s (you’ll probably need to go through consignment and third-party resellers for those), but these can help inspire the next addition to your collection:

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Air Jordan

Air Jordan 1 Mid (opens in a new window)

$130 (Extra 25%-off w/ code: DAYONE) at Nike
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Air Jordan

Air Jordan 4 Retro "Comic" (opens in a new window)

$230 at Nike
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Air Jordan

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "University Blue" (opens in a new window)

$195 (Extra 25%-off w/ code: DAYONE) at Nike
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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