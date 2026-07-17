Check Out These Flash Deals on Air Purifiers While the Wildfire Smoke Is Hitting Your Lungs

Yeah, I’m choking on it, too. The wildfire smoke is feeling rough right now for the Midwest and Northeast. That’s not to say that the West Coast gets off scot-free. And when I lived in North Carolina, wildfires weren’t exactly unheard of.

What’s stopping you from getting an air purifier? For the past seven years I’ve never spent a moment at home without one, and it’s wonderful. Fewer headaches, less fatigue. These four air purifiers have flash deals live today, and so you don’t have to spend a bundle for a literal breath of fresh air. Just don’t want so long that they dissipate into thin air.

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Don’t forget to check out our guide to the Best Air Purifiers, which we put together in anticipation of the wildfire smoke season. You’ll find recommendations from hands-on testing in there, along with expanded explanations of what to look for in an air purifier.

go for the hepa filter

The Eoebot HEPA Air Purifier comes with a True HEPA filter, which is the type you want in an air purifier. It actually comes with a spare, which will save you money down the road when it comes time to replace it. The “sleep mode” setting brings the noise level down to under 20 decibels, which won’t rouse even a light sleeper.

Like the best air purifiers on the market, the Kissair Air Purifier comes with a True HEPA filter that can filter out 99.97% of dust, pollen, and odors. Its unique feature is its built-in humidifier. On the humid East Coast, you’re more likely to need a dehumidifier during the summer, but on the arid West Coast and in the winter anywhere the humidifier will keep your indoor humidity level comfortable.

Renpho makes a big deal out of the Renpho Air Purifier’s smart, automatic filtering mode, and I don’t disagree. All my favorite air purifiers over the years have had such a setting, whereby the air purifier itself will continuously monitor the air quality and ramp up the fan speed for extra filtering power as needed.

Renpho, with its very basic naming convention, doesn’t make it easy to distinguish its models from each other, but while the Renpho HEPA Air Purifier doesn’t have the automatic function of the other Renpho on this list, it’s particularly affordable and still filters out 99.99% of allergens, dust, smoke, and odors.