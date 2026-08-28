Mushroom-Curious? Get 30% Off These Functional Mushroom Chocolates for Labor Day

Functional mushrooms are all the rage right now, which means there’s also a lot of confusing, extremely serious-sounding supplement talk to wade through before you actually try one. There was plenty of conversation to be had when I pitched this article related to that very idea!

Alice, however, skips most of that by putting its mushrooms in dark chocolate instead of a tincture or a pouch of powder you’ll forget you own by February.

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For Labor Day, the brand’s running 20% off one-time orders and 30% off if you set up a subscription. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, so you don’t need to worry about a code.

The Discovery Set Is the Whole Lineup, One Tin Each

If you’re mushroom-curious, but haven’t picked a lane, the Discovery Set is the easiest way in. You get one full tin of each of Alice’s five chocolate formulas, coming in at 16 doses apiece:

Brainstorm is the energy pick, built around Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps plus guarana, with a caffeine kick the brand pegs at roughly two-thirds of a cup of coffee.

Nightcap leans on Reishi, chamomile, and magnesium for sleep.

Zen-X is the calm-and-clarity formula.

Happy Ending is Alice’s intimacy chocolate, aimed at arousal and stamina.

Party Trick is the newest of the five, with a lower-caffeine mood-and-confidence bite built for nights out without alcohol.

I’ve tried a handful of these myself, and (with the standard your-mileage-may-vary caveat that comes with any supplement), they mostly do what the label says they’ll do… especially Happy Ending. That’s not nothing in a category full of powders that promise a lot and mostly deliver a faint sense of having spent money. If you’re still not convinced, here’s another one of us VICE writers who has also given Alice a (successful) shot.

One note is that Alice’s mushrooms are the functional kind—Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps—not the psychoactive kind, so nobody’s tripping or failing a drug test off a piece of chocolate. Formulas are vegan, gluten-free, and made in the U.S., with under a gram of sugar per dose. And as always, these are supplements, not medicine, so it’s worth running anything new by a doctor if you’re pregnant, nursing, or managing any kind of medical condition.

If five formulas feels like too much of a commitment, Alice’s smaller combos are discounted right now too: the Everyday Duo pairs Brainstorm and Nightcap for a work/sleep combo, the Bedroom Bundle is just Happy Ending and Nightcap, and the Big Night Bundle stacks Party Trick, Happy Ending, and Nightcap for, well, a big night. The same discount tiers apply across all of them, so this is your chance to give functional mushrooms a shot for a cheaper price.