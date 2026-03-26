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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here—These Are the Deals That Don’t Suck

I dug through pages of Amazon randomness so you don’t have to.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back, which means two things: yes, there are actually some very good deals right now, and there is also an overwhelming amount of super random stuff on sale. Like, do you need a 12-pack of collapsible silicone lunch boxes, a mystery-brand projector, and a suspiciously cheap hot tub? Probably not. But that’s kind of the deal with Amazon sale events, am I right? Part of the fun is weeding through a lot of product chaos to find the things that are actually worth buying. But if you don’t have a lot of time to swipe through, that’s what we’re here for.

If you need a refresher, the Big Spring Sale is Amazon’s welcome-warm-weather counterpart to their summer-timed Prime Day. A lot of what you’ll find will be focused on seasonal categories like outdoor gear, home upgrades, cleaning gadgets, travel accessories, and early summer essentials. (But, do you need another set of luggage?) Unlike Prime Day, most of the deals aren’t limited to Prime members, which means anyone can shop them. 

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This year’s sale runs from March 25 to 31 with discounts dropping across thousands of products. But like any Amazon event, the best stuff tends to sell out quickly (while the worst stuff… lingers). So instead of doom-scrolling through crap pages of questionable deals, we did the digging for you. These are the actually good, genuinely coveted things worth grabbing before the sale ends.

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Google

Google Nest Thermostat (31% Off) (opens in a new window)

$89.99 (reg. $129.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Adidas

adidas Unisex Adult Adilette Lumia Slides (41% Off) (opens in a new window)

$23.76 (reg. $40) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Bissell

BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner (25% Off) (opens in a new window)

$74.99 (reg. $99.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Stanley

STANLEY IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle (40% Off) (opens in a new window)

$21 (reg. $35) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer (36% Off) (opens in a new window)

$349.99 (reg. $549.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Ring

Ring Outdoor Cam Plus (40% Off) (opens in a new window)

$59.99 (reg. $99.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Our Place

Our Place Large Wonder Oven (29% Off) (opens in a new window)

$175 (reg. $245) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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Aquasonic

AquaSonic Water Flosser (40% Off) (opens in a new window)

$29.95 (reg. $49.95) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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BOGG BAG

BOGG BAG Original Large Tote (25% Off) (opens in a new window)

$67.50 (reg. $90) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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eufy

eufy Robot Vacuum E25 (40% Off) (opens in a new window)

$599.99 (reg. $999.99) at Amazon
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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