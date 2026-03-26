Amazon’s Big Spring Sale Is Here—These Are the Deals That Don’t Suck

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back, which means two things: yes, there are actually some very good deals right now, and there is also an overwhelming amount of super random stuff on sale. Like, do you need a 12-pack of collapsible silicone lunch boxes, a mystery-brand projector, and a suspiciously cheap hot tub? Probably not. But that’s kind of the deal with Amazon sale events, am I right? Part of the fun is weeding through a lot of product chaos to find the things that are actually worth buying. But if you don’t have a lot of time to swipe through, that’s what we’re here for.

If you need a refresher, the Big Spring Sale is Amazon’s welcome-warm-weather counterpart to their summer-timed Prime Day. A lot of what you’ll find will be focused on seasonal categories like outdoor gear, home upgrades, cleaning gadgets, travel accessories, and early summer essentials. (But, do you need another set of luggage?) Unlike Prime Day, most of the deals aren’t limited to Prime members, which means anyone can shop them.

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This year’s sale runs from March 25 to 31 with discounts dropping across thousands of products. But like any Amazon event, the best stuff tends to sell out quickly (while the worst stuff… lingers). So instead of doom-scrolling through crap pages of questionable deals, we did the digging for you. These are the actually good, genuinely coveted things worth grabbing before the sale ends.