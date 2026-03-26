Top Apple Deals of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

You know the drill. Sift through the acres of no-name brands every time there’s a sale and hoping there’s one you’ve heard of. Or at least one you can pronounce. But Amazon’s kickoff of its Big Spring Sale for 2026 sprouted quite a few examples of a very recognizable brand name. Here are all the Apple deals that jumped out at us. And these aren’t just all old stock. Most of these deals are on products just released, even some that debuted earlier this month.

audio deals

AirPods Pro 3 for $199 ($50 off): Apple’s latest edition of their flagship wireless earbuds double the effectiveness of their active noise cancellation (ANC) and—get this—can act as live, in-ear translators of foreign languages.

AirPods 4 (non-ANC) for $99 ($30 off): Don’t need any particularly fancy features? Just looking for a pair of Apple earbuds that pump audio to your ears and nothing else? The AirPods 4 fulfill the basics at half the price of the AirPods Pro, while still delivering Apple’s legendarily simple pairing with other Apple devices, although you can use them with Apple devices, too.

Beats Studio Pro for $160 ($190 off): You remember when Apple bought Beats, right? These over-the-ear, closed-back headphones provide a fuller noise than earbuds, while still blocking out environmental noise. You can buy the standard colors for $200, which is still a healthy discount, but the Amazon-exclusive Sand Gray is even cheaper.

mac deals

MacBook Air M5 for $1,418 ($82 off): I know, right? What a weirdly specific price. This is the latest edition of the MacBook Air that only just launched two weeks ago. This version has been upgraded from a 512GB SSD to a 1TB SSD, and from 16GB RAM to 24GB. That means more storage space and speed, packed into the slim, lightweight Air chassis.

MacBook Pro M5 for $1799 ($100 off): This is the base M5 chip, the entry-level one in the MacBook Pro lineup. But it is the latest version of the MacBook Pro. Only the Space Black version is on sale, but trust me it looks fantastic in person. I’m typing on one right now.

iMac M4 for $1,580 ($120 off): Yeah, I know what you’re thinkin’: “M4?” This is the latest version of the iMac, Apple’s all-in-one Mac that comes built right into a (fairly awesome looking) 24-inch Retina Display. There’s no M5 version. But it’s still plenty powerful, and with lots more screen real estate than even the biggest, priciest MacBook.

iPad deals

iPad Air M4 for $549 ($50 off): Two weeks ago Apple bestowed upon the iPad Air the M4 chip that had debuted on the MacBook Pro in November 2024. For a tablet, it’s plenty powerful. The discount isn’t huge, but it’s a brand new device. If you wanted Apple’s latest mid-range iPad—powerful enough for most people’s uses—but procrastinated, well, now you’ve saved 50 bucks.

iPad Pro M5 for $1,199 ($100 off): Graphical designers and photo editors who need a sleeker, even more portable alternative to the MacBook Air would do well to consider Apple’s top-of-the-line iPad. The Pro packs the same M5 as the latest MacBooks.

Pencil Pro for $99 ($30 off): It’s not the cheapest price I’ve seen for Apple’s best Pencil, but it’s not far off at only about $10 higher than its all-time low. The Pencil Pro is ideal for those who sketch on their iPads, adding wireless charging, pressure sensitivity, and gesture controls.

wearable deals